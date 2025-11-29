Children of eastern dzongkhags prefer outdoor play over mobile phones

Share Facebook

As concerns grow over the impact of excessive screen time on children, from disrupted sleep and reduced attention span to emotional and social difficulties, the scene in the Trashigang tells a different story.

Here, children still choose the outdoors over the glow of mobile phones, spending their afternoons running through fields, greeting tourists, and practicing archery.

Their childhood unfolds in open spaces and village paths, a difference from the screen-filled routines that increasingly shape the lives of children in urban areas.

This reporter observed a group of children playing archery in the fields, their laughter carrying across the open space.

It was 9-year-old Tashi Norbu’s turn to shoot. As soon as he released the arrow, he stepped aside to let his friends play.

Tashi said he enjoys games of all kinds, but he prefers spending his time outdoors rather than on mobile phones.

Tashi said that he does spend some time on mobile phones, but always within a limit. “My parents do not scold me because I spend less than an hour on the mobile phone,” he said, adding that outdoor play is still his favourite part of the day.

Although Tashi is still a child, he is aware of these habits because his parents and school constantly remind him about the side effects of spending too much time on mobile phones.

“My parents remind me to finish my homework on time rather than spending time on other useless activities,” he said.

He added that his school, Radhi Middle Secondary School, also provides regular awareness on the negative impacts of excessive screen time.

Apart from playing archery, Tashi also enjoys playing football. He shared that his father plays archery and has taught him the basics, including safety.

Tashi said he has tried some mobile games installed on the phone, but they were never as fun as real play. “Playing archery gave me more friends than spending time holding a mobile phone,” he said.

Another 9-year-old, Samten Chogyal, said he also prefers playing outdoors rather than spending time on screens.

He shared that his eyes hurt when he spends too much time on mobile phones. “I noticed my eyes hurting, and I realized that whatever my mom reminded me of, was right,” he said. “She told me not to use phones all the time, as it causes eye pain,” he added.

Other friends joining the boys also said they enjoy spending time with their village friends and believe that excessive screen time and mobile phone use is a bad habit that can negatively affect health.

All of them agreed that their healthy habit of spending time outdoors comes from the guidance and advice they receive from their school and family about the dangers of excessive screen time.

From the crowd emerged a 10-year-old girl, Lhacho Mendrel, who said her parents advise her to spend less time on mobile phones.

To avoid developing bad habits, she plays badminton. Interestingly, her parents run a hotel in Radhi Gewog, so she often interacts with tourists who visit the area. “I talk with them, greet them, and in a way, I encourage them to visit our restaurant,” she said.

Other children can learn the value of balancing technology with outdoor activities.

By following the example of Tashi, Samten, Lhacho, and their friends, they can see that spending time outside, playing sports or engaging with their community, not only keeps them physically active but also helps build friendships, social skills, and healthy habits.

It shows that limiting screen time doesn’t mean missing out on fun, in fact, it can open up more meaningful and enjoyable experiences.

With rising concern over the impact of excessive screen time on young children, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is also working on a national strategy to tackle the issue more comprehensively.This is concerning as excessive screen exposure in early childhood links to developmental delays, particularly in speech, language, and social interaction