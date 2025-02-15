Class 10 cut-off point: A return to academic standards or added pressure?

Share Facebook

Recently, the Education Minister announced the decision to reinstate the class 10 cut-off point, prompting significant concern.

Citing concerns over the relatively low exam scores among students, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa emphasized that the reintroduction of cut-off point for class 10 students would help raise academic standards and better reflect students’ true abilities.

This is a reversal from the previous government’s move to remove the cut-off point, in an effort to alleviate academic pressure and adopt a more holistic assessment method.

For this year’s class 10 students, the reintroduction of the cut-off point for class ten students has created an environment of uncertainty and heightened stress.

In interviews with students set to take their exams this year, a variety of opinions have emerged regarding the reinstated cut-off point. While some students view it as an opportunity to challenge themselves and improve their academic performance, others express concern over the added pressure, and whether it will truly lead to better outcomes.

Tenzin, a 16-year-old student from one of the schools in Thimphu, said, “At first, I was really nervous when I heard about the reinstatement of the cut-off point. I’ve always considered myself an average student, and I wasn’t sure if I could meet the new requirements. However, after thinking about it more, I now see it as an opportunity to challenge myself.”

She said, “I think the cut-off point could actually be a positive thing. It will help us stand out in the future when applying for jobs or higher education. If you can meet these standards, it shows you’ve put in the effort and are capable of achieving more.”

Similarly, Dorji Wangyel, a 17-year-old, also views the plan to reinstate the cut-off point as a source of motivation. “I feel like I need this challenge to stay focused and driven. I’m not worried about the pressure because I’ve been working hard, and I believe I can meet the expectations.”

However, Sonam Choki Dorji says cut-off point seem to make everything like a competition and there is no space for learning. She said, “I’ve always been good at understanding concepts, but I sometimes struggle with exams. Now, I’m anxious that one bad exam could ruin my chances of getting into higher education.”

For students like Karma Wangchuk, there’s a fear that if luck doesn’t favor them, they could fail by just a single point. “It just feels like more stress on top of what we already have,” said Karma, and further added, “I have elders who, during their time, faced cut-off point and couldn’t get through by just one point. They weren’t able to continue in private schools, which also hampered their chances of getting a job.”

Tashi Wangchuk, a 35-year-old science teacher from Paro, believes that the cut-off point is necessary to improve the overall quality of education. “Over the past few years, due to the previous government’s decision, any student, despite working hard, could get into higher secondary schools with such a low percentage.”

A history teacher for over 10 years said that he has seen the education system change many times.

He said, “I understand the need to uphold academic standards, but I fear that reinstating the cut-off point will only lead to a narrow focus on exam results. This could undermine the holistic development of students.”

He further explained, “I’ve worked with many students who excel in other areas like creativity, critical thinking, or teamwork, but struggle with exam pressure. The cut-off point, in my opinion, might overlook these important qualities and place too much emphasis on test scores.”

The reintroduction of the class 10 cut-off point has sparked a range of reactions, highlighting the complexities surrounding academic standards and student well-being.