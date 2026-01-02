Class PP admissions remain limited in high-demand areas like Thimphu Thromde: Education Minister

Share Facebook

To ease the transition for the 2026 intake, the Education Minister Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said that Thimphu Thromde extended accommodation by allowing PP admission for children aged five years, four months, and twenty-five days as of 1 March 2026.

“This adjustment advances the earlier cut-off date of 5 February, allowing more children to be considered for admission,” Lyonpo said.

However, many parents under Thimphu Thromde, whose children are five years and six months old, have been unable to secure seats for the 2026 intake.

It is challenging for these parents as seeking PP admission in other dzongkhags or withholding admission for a year, as most of them are working or settled in Thimphu.

Responding to this, Lyonpo said that compared to previous years, when admissions generally accommodated children aged five years and seven months and above, the current provision has effectively widened access. “However, in high-demand areas such as Thimphu Thromde, admissions to government schools remain limited by capacity,” Lyonpo said.

The Education Minister added that parents who are unable to secure seats in Thromde schools can consider alternative options such as private schools or continued enrollment in Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centres.

Acknowledging the growing population in the capital and the resulting pressure on school infrastructure, the Ministry stated that it continues to plan systematically and make adjustments within the available resources.

Overall, the Ministry said these measures reflect the Government’s commitment to managing the transition responsibly while maintaining the quality and sustainability of early childhood education services