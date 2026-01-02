MoESD to launch free-of-cost three-year diploma and TVET pathways

Share Facebook

During recent parliamentary sessions, the Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, stated that students who have failed four to five times in a single grade or repeatedly across different grades should consider alternative education pathways, particularly Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Encouraging such students to opt for skills-based education, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) would guide them to help them transition into suitable pathways.

Emphasizing the growing importance of skills in the labour market, Lyonpo shared that a recent job vacancy attracted 5,103 applicants, but only about 300 candidates were selected, highlighting the gap between academic qualifications and employable skills.

As part of efforts to diversify education pathways, MoESD has collaborated with institutions in Singapore to introduce a Multi-Pathway Education Module at Gedu College of Business Studies. The three-year diploma programme is scheduled to begin in August 2026.

The diploma programs will be offered in Agriculture Entrepreneurship, Healthcare Services and Hospital Operations Management, and Aviation and Airport Operations Management. While Bhutan currently offers TVET primarily as a post-school option, this new initiative will allow Class X graduates to pursue practical skills training while continuing essential academic subjects.

“School education and TVET in Bhutan remain free, and students opting for the diploma course are not expected to pay the tuition cost,” Lyonpo said.

However, Lyonpo added that intake into the diploma programs may be merit-based, depending on capacity.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa further stated that discussions are ongoing to roll out diploma programmes in areas such as Aviation and Airport Management Services and Healthcare Services and Hospital Operations Management between mid-2026 and 2027.

Under this model, Gedu Higher Secondary School will act as a bridging institution, enrolling students who will continue with regular school activities and core academic classes, while the diploma modules will be delivered at Gedu College of Business Studies.

In addition, TVET education will soon be made available to students interested in completing Class VIII, providing an early alternative pathway for skill development and future employment.

The initiative forms part of MoESD’s efforts to equip students with practical, market-relevant skills, enhance employability, and ensure that students who struggle in conventional academic settings are not left behind.