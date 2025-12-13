Climate Change pushes rare White-Bellied Heron to the edge, but Chachey- Dovan Centre becomes a lifeline

Share Facebook

The White-bellied Heron, one of the world’s rarest birds, continues to fight for survival as rapid climate change, changing river systems, and growing development pressures reshape Bhutan’s river valleys. While Nepal has already lost the species, Bhutan now holds the largest remaining population, with 24 birds in the wild and 5 at the Chachey–Dovan Conservation Center as of 2024. But even here, officials say the challenges are growing.

At the Chachey-Dovan Center, located along a calm river stretch where the birds naturally gather, staff describe an environment increasingly strained by hotter temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and unstable river conditions. These changes are altering the fish population, their only source of food and forcing the herons to depend more on a few safe pockets of habitat.

A staff at the center said, “Climate change is pushing the birds into places where they feel safer. Here at Chachey, we try to protect that space instead of disturbing them,”

“If they choose this area, it means they trust it. Our job is to keep it undisturbed,” said the staff.

The center currently hosts five herons, two females and three males, all of whom stay freely without being confined. The team provides around 300 grams of fish every day, doubling the feeding during breeding months. The fish is bought locally, supporting nearby communities while ensuring the birds do not starve when river fish decline.

Over the years, the center has also rescued chicks and even eggs from the wild whenever nesting sites were threatened by storms, floods, predators or unstable tree perches. Rescue procedures include safely retrieving the chick, immediate veterinary checks, and controlled feeding to replace the warmth and security it loses when separated from its nest.

But the staff stress that they only intervene when survival is at risk. “We never disturb birds that are already in a safe place. They are extremely sensitive, so we leave the wild ones alone unless danger is clear.”

Climate change, however, is making those dangers more frequent. Warmer weather has pushed the birds to higher temperatures earlier in the year, especially in warm regions like Tsirang. Sudden monsoon surges wash away fish schools. Winters arrive sooner, disrupting the food chain at the exact time chicks need stable feeding grounds.

“We see the river behave differently now. Some years it is too hot, some years the water drops suddenly. These changes affect the fish first, and when fish disappear, the heron is the first to suffer,” the center’s staff explained.

Hydropower development adds another layer of pressure. Large dams and water diversions disrupt natural river flow, destroy feeding pools, and reduce fish. Sudden water releases from power plants can wash away the slow-moving shallows where the herons usually hunt.

“Hydropower is important for the country, but it changes the river the birds depend on. Without stable riverbanks, the herons lose both food and nesting space,” the center noted.

Despite these challenges, the Chachey- Dovan Center has become a quiet stronghold for the bird. The team protects natural riverbanks, restores native vegetation to provide shade during extreme heat, and keeps the surroundings free from noise and human movement. They also monitor the birds’ behaviour daily, tracking feeding patterns, nesting attempts, and reactions to seasonal changes, to understand how climate affects them.

To strengthen resilience, the center restores riverside forests, creates buffer zones to shield nesting trees from storms, and works with local communities to prevent overfishing. They communicate with hydropower teams on water release timings and raise concerns when sudden river changes risk harming the species.

“We cannot stop climate change, but we can make this place safer and more stable. That is what we do every day,” a staff said.

The population trend in the wild remains worrying, with sightings declining in some areas. The center acknowledges this. “We fear the numbers might drop faster than we can respond, especially if the weather keeps changing this quickly,” the staff added.

Yet, their message remains one of urgency and hope. According to the center, “The White-bellied Heron is not just a bird. It tells us if our rivers are healthy. If we lose it, it means the rivers themselves are failing. Protecting them means protecting our water, our fish, our environment, and our future.”

As climate pressures intensify, Bhutan’s efforts at Chachey-Dovan may decide whether the last stronghold of this ancient river bird survives or quietly disappears like it already has in Nepal.

This story was covered as a part of the media reporting grant, funded by Australian Government through ABC International Development and JAB.