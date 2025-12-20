Dagap Farm Festival returns after six years, draws mixed response in Dagana

Share Facebook

After a six-year break, the Dagap Farm Festival made its return in Dagana, aiming to promote local agricultural and livestock products while improving market access for farmers. The two-day festival, organised by the Dagana District Administration at the Dagapela Middle Secondary School’s football ground, was held on 14th-15th December 2025.

The festival featured a range of farm and livestock products, providing farmers from all 14 gewogs in the district an opportunity to showcase and sell produce directly to consumers. District officials revived the festival after it was discontinued following the 2019 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to organise it annually going forward.

Farmers welcomed the revival of the festival, acknowledging it as a useful platform to promote authentic local products and generate income through direct sales. The event also served as a networking opportunity, allowing farmers to learn about products available in different gewogs and strengthen linkages within the district.

Despite these objectives, the second edition of the festival received a mixed response from both farmers and the public. Attendance remained low on both days, with most visitors coming from Dagapela town and nearby areas. Several farmers reported modest sales, while others said they managed to sell most of their limited produce due to low quantities brought to the festival.

Officials noted that although all gewogs were instructed to prepare for the festival at least two months in advance under the “One Gewog, One Product” initiative, participation varied. Some stalls displayed only a few items, while others remained empty on the second day. The limited availability of produce was attributed to the festival coinciding with the off-season.

Visitors also observed a lack of variety compared to previous editions, and some suggested that the absence of recreational activities such as games and entertainment may have contributed to the low turnout. A proposal was raised to organise the farm festival alongside the Dagapela annual tshechu in future to attract larger crowds.

Nevertheless, certain products, including quinoa, buckwheat flour, strawberries, black rice and honey, recorded good sales, reflecting continued consumer interest in specific local and health-oriented products.

According to the district administration, nearly 90 percent of Dagana’s population depends on agriculture and livestock for their livelihoods, underscoring the importance of such initiatives. While the latest edition faced challenges, officials expressed optimism that improved coordination and greater community participation would strengthen the festival in the coming years.