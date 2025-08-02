Delayed Mines and Minerals Bill set for upcoming Parliament session

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) represented by the Director of Department of Geology and Mines Phuntsho Namgyal confirmed that the government has prioritized the Mines and Minerals Bill for the upcoming session of Parliament. The Bill is currently undergoing a legal review by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which is a required step before it can be tabled.

MoENR acknowledged the sensitivities that arose during earlier discussions of the Bill in Parliament. It stated that the drafting of the current version of the Bill has been carried out carefully, with special attention given to the concerns raised by various stakeholders during previous deliberations.

The ministry added that it will make the best efforts to deliberate the Bill holistically and collaborate with all stakeholders during the legislative process. It emphasized that the aim is to ensure that the final version of the Act reflects the various concerns and supports the broader objectives of the country.

The Mines and Minerals Bill 2020 has remained one of the key legislative items pending for discussion. Its delay has been cited by the RAA as a reason for ongoing challenges in the mining sector. With its planned tabling in the upcoming session, the government seeks to move forward with a legislative framework that addresses institutional weaknesses flagged by the audit.

MoENR’s approach now includes completing the legal review, incorporating stakeholder concerns, and presenting the Bill for deliberation in Parliament.