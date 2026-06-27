DGPC and CRPL Sign Shareholders’ Agreement for 104 MW Dangchhu Project

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On 24 June 2026, Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) and Carbon Resources Private Limited (CRPL) signed the Shareholders’ Agreement for the joint development of the 104 MW Dangchhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan.

The Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) was signed by DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin and CRPL Managing Director Mr. Abhinav Kumar Jalan. The signing ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan.

The SHA formalizes and establishes the framework for the strategic partnership between the DGPC and CRPL to collaborate and implement the Dangchhu project through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The Dangchhu project reflects Bhutan’s commitment to promote strategic partnerships through private sector participation in the development of its clean energy resources and to regional energy integration.

DGPC and CRPL expressed confidence that the partnership will combine the technical expertise, financial resources, and project development capabilities of the two companies to ensure the successful implementation of the project.