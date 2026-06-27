SDF revenue reaches USD 44.8 million from January to April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The country generated USD 44.8 million (mn) in Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) revenue from January to April 2026, as the country welcomed a total of 60,629 SDF-paying tourists during the four-month period.

According to the figures from the monthly statistical bulletin from RMA, 37,974 visitors were from India, contributing USD 17.2 mn in SDF revenue. Meanwhile, 22,655 tourists from Countries Other than India (COTI) contributed USD 27.6 mn, accounting for the larger share of the total SDF despite having fewer arrivals than Indian visitors.

The latest figures indicate an increase compared to the same period two years ago. From January to April 2024, Bhutan generated USD 32.6 mn in SDF revenue from a total of 41,394 visitors. This means that SDF revenue has increased by 37.7 percent over the two-year period.

In 2024, of the total visitors, 24,222 were from India, contributing USD 11.1 mn in SDF revenue, while 17,172 tourists from COTI contributed USD 21.5 mn.

Compared to 2024, both visitor arrivals and SDF collections have increased in 2026. Total visitor arrivals rose from 41,394 in 2024 to 60,629 in 2026, while SDF revenue increased from USD 32.6 mn to USD 44.8 mn over the same period.

The 2026 figures also show growth in visitor arrivals compared to 2025. During the January to April period in 2025, Bhutan welcomed a total of 53,063 visitors and generated USD 44.9 mn in SDF revenue.

Of the total visitors in 2025, 32,234 were from India, contributing USD 14.9 mn, while 20,829 visitors from COTI contributed USD 30 mn in SDF revenue.

Although the country recorded a higher number of visitors in 2026 compared to 2025, the total SDF revenue for the first four months of the year stood at USD 44.8 mn, slightly lower than the USD 44.9 mn generated during the corresponding period in 2025.

Officials from the Department of Tourism stated that visitor numbers alone do not determine the amount of SDF revenue collected. They explained that the duration of visitors’ stay also plays a crucial role in determining the total SDF generated.

According to the officials, the slight decrease in SDF revenue in 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025 could be attributed to the average length of stay of tourists, as visitors who spend fewer days in the country contribute less in SDF even if the total number of arrivals increases.