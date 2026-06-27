Schools outside Thimphu increase vigilance and reinforce anti-bullying measures

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Apart from schools in Thimphu, schools across other dzongkhags have also stepped up measures to ensure students’ safety, both within school premises and beyond the campus.

The heightened vigilance follows the circulation of several videos on social media showing incidents of student assaults linked to alleged bullying within school compounds, as well as physical altercations involving students outside school premises, particularly in Thimphu.

The incidents have raised concerns among parents and the public, prompting schools to strengthen monitoring and preventive measures to safeguard students.

This reporter reached out to several schools outside Thimphu, where school authorities said they had seen the viral videos showing student fights and physical assaults.

They said the incidents have prompted them to strengthen existing safety measures, in addition to ongoing awareness and prevention programmes already in place to address bullying and student violence in their schools.

The Principal of Sherubling Central School in Trongsa, Jigme Lhendup, said the school caters to students from PP to Class XII.

He said the school has not recorded any serious bullying cases and maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying. However, he acknowledged that minor incidents can occur in any school.

“Every school experiences minor forms of bullying, such as groupism or students teasing one another. Sometimes, students complain that another student looked at them in a certain way, which can lead to misunderstanding,” he said.

The principal said a discipline policy is in place, and the school addresses such incidents accordingly. He added that disciplinary actions are determined based on the severity of the incident.

“Depending on the seriousness of the case, we issue warnings and take appropriate action in line with the school’s disciplinary procedures,” he said.

On measures to prevent fights and physical assaults among students, the principal said the school has several initiatives in place to promote a safe and respectful learning environment. These include regular anti-bullying programmes, briefings by the Teacher-on-Duty during morning assemblies, and parent-teacher meetings.

He said the school also conducts a School Parenting Education programme to engage parents in nurturing positive behaviour among children. “We have School Parenting Education, where parents are taught how to guide their children to grow into responsible and ideal students,” he said.

He added that the school’s efforts extend beyond preventing violence. “We not only have programs aimed at preventing school violence, but also activities that promote equality, empathy, and mutual respect among students,” he said.

The school also places emphasis on educating students on the responsible and mindful use of social media. The principal said instances of student conflict have, in some cases, been linked to online behaviour. “There are also instances where conflicts arise among students after one individual posts another student’s photograph without consent and circulates it as a meme,” he said.

According to the Principal of Shari Higher Secondary School in Paro, Bak Bir Rai, the school is taking additional preventive measures ahead of the students’ final examinations and the upcoming vacation period.

He said the examinations will conclude on 29th June, after which students will be given further orientation on expected conduct during the break.

“The students’ exams end on 29 June. We have asked them to bring packed lunches, and after the completion of their final exam, we will orient them carefully to ensure they do not get involved in fighting or any other harmful activities,” he said.

He added that letters have also been prepared for parents and guardians of all students, outlining their roles and responsibilities. “These letters contain guidance for guardians on their part in ensuring proper supervision and support for their children,” he said.

The principal further shared that, in addition to initiatives such as mentor-mentee programmes and school-wide awareness activities, all staff members are involved in reinforcing the school’s zero-tolerance policy against bullying.

He said, “We are aware of the recent case and have become more vigilant. We have also created a separate forum to address such issues.”

He further noted that one recurring challenge faced by the school is students bringing mobile phones to school despite repeated reminders and restrictions.

At a middle secondary school in Samtse, a source said that while minor cases of bullying do occur, they have not escalated into severe incidents of physical assault.

“Last year, there was a case involving a group of students. However, the parents of those students were called in and the matter was resolved,” the source said.

The school also provides emotional and psychosocial support to students through its mentor-mentee program, aimed at identifying and assisting those who may be struggling.

The source said the current disciplinary policy is expected to be revised to introduce more stringent measures. He clarified that this does not imply the introduction of corporal punishment, but rather a more comprehensive framework to deter students from engaging in such activities.

A higher secondary school in Mongar reported that it has not recorded any cases of bullying to date. However, in an effort to prevent potential incidents in the future, the school has stepped up vigilance and introduced new interventions aimed at strengthening student discipline and promoting a safe school environment.

The principal said, “In addition to the services provided by the school, we have also developed posters against bullying so that students are constantly reminded wherever they are.”

Similarly, the Principal of Chumey Central School, Sonam Gyeltshen, said students will be oriented immediately after their final examinations before they proceed for the summer break.

He said the school currently has strong programs in place to address bullying and related issues, although no cases have been recorded so far.

At Tenzin Academy School, a private school in Paro, Principal Dhan Bdr Tamang said he received calls from parents following the recent incidents circulating online, with concerns about the wellbeing of students.

The school has around 600 students from Class 7 to 12, with some residing in the hostel.

He said, “I assured the parents that there is no need to worry, as the students are doing fine and the atmosphere of the school is safe.”

The principal said the school recorded a few minor cases last year and one at the beginning of this year, but these were resolved.

“Our students here do not hesitate to come forward and share. They openly tell us who is bothering or bullying them,” he said.

He further said the school issued a cautionary notice to all students outlining expected behaviour and consequences for involvement in bullying.

He added that on the last day of examinations, the school will brief students and also send letters to parents to ensure proper guidance at home.

The principal noted that out of around 600 students, approximately 400 will remain for summer coaching, while Class 10 and 12 students will return after a short break for board exam preparation.

The Principal of Damphu Central School, Bhuwan Ghalley, said he personally monitors students during meal times to prevent bullying.

“It is during meal time, when all students gather together, that I personally remind them not to harm one another,” he said.

He noted that bullying often stems from internal conflicts and peer shaming among students. To address this, the school has established peer helpers, mentors, and counsellors to support students emotionally.

He further said that before students break for the summer vacation, he and other staff will conduct guidance sessions to remind students of expected behaviour and responsibilities.

Schools across dzongkhags have stepped up vigilance and preventive measures following recent incidents circulating online, with authorities highlighting that sustained awareness, counselling, and parental support are key to maintaining safe learning environments.