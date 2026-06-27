Crowdfunding within Bhutan for Project 108 closed after huge response

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It has been learnt that due to the massive response from within the country and also from friends of Bhutan outside the funding so far is enough for more than 90 chortens.

The aim is to now have funds for the remaining chortens come from outside Bhutan, friends of Bhutan and Bhutanese abroad so that everyone has a chance to take part and also to ensure wider reach for the project.

Project 108, said they have been deeply moved by the generosity, goodwill and enthusiasm shown by so many individuals, families, communities and organisations who have come forward to support His Majesty The King’s vision.

As the project has gained momentum, a number of crowdfunding platforms have emerged, some approved by Project 108 and others initiated independently.

Project 108 said that in order to ensure clarity, accountability and proper coordination moving forward, all crowdfunding platforms and fundraising initiatives for Project 108 within Bhutan will be formally closed with effect from today, Thursday, 25 June 2026.

At the same time, the project said they recognise there are still many individuals who wish to make offerings in support of Project 108. For this purpose, contributions may continue to be made through the official channels like RSEBL, BoB, D.K Bank.