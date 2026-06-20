Thimphu and Phuentsholing gear up for Thromde elections as final candidates come forth

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As the election for the new Thrompons and Thromde Tshogde Tshogpas approach, the final candidates for both thromdes have been selected in the Dhamngoi Zomdu process.

From Thimphu, Former Thimphu Thrompon Ugyen Dorji from the Jungshina-Kawajangsa Demkhong secured 107 votes from 1,663 eligible voters.

Sonam Choden from the Changangkha demkhong secured 7 votes from 8 votes. The demkhong has a total of 784 eligible voters.

Rest of the constituencies in Thimphu have not come forward for the Thrompon elections.

As for the Phuentsholing Thromde, Deepen Ghalley, 39, from Phuentsholing Toed constituency and Tashi Wangchuk, 42, from Nyedra demkhong have secured their candidature.

Deepen Ghallay, ex-manager at Zimdra, secured 51 votes from the 57 participants during the Dhamngoi Zomdu, while Tashi Wangchuk, a former private sector employee, received 29 votes out of 48 participants.

As per the schedule given by the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), the candidates will now commence election campaigns starting from 21st June 2026 and will continue till 13th July 2026.

Public debates of Thrompon candidates in Phuentsholing Thromde is scheduled for 25th June 2026, followed by Thimphu Thromde on 27th June 2026.

The selected candidates will compete for the post on 15th July 2026, which is the polling day. Polling hours will be from 8am to 5pm and therefore, all shops and institutions are to remain closed till 5pm.

Results will be declared formally on the following day and be submitted to His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo.