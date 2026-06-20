Digital Masterclass and IT Readiness program for three-star hotels concludes

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The Digital Masterclass and IT Readiness program for 184 Department of Tourism-certified three-star hotels across Bhutan concluded on 17th June after more than three months of implementation.

The program, which ran from March to June 2026, was funded by the Department of Tourism Bhutan with support from the ESP. The initiative was spearheaded by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan (HRAB) Board and Secretariat with the objective of strengthening the digital capabilities of Bhutanese hotels and improving their ability to connect directly with guests.

Designed to enhance the digital capabilities and online presence of three-star hotels nationwide, the initiative provided a series of training sessions and technical support activities. Participating hotels were guided in establishing and strengthening their digital footprint through tools such as Google Business Profiles, online booking platforms, and other digital marketing and management solutions.

As part of the program, services were delivered to 102 hotels across the country. Key activities included Google Business Profile setup, correction or optimisation; online travel agency (OTA) listing review and optimisation guidance; social media profile and digital branding guidance; digital readiness and IT infrastructure advisory; and the preparation and submission of hotel-specific recommendations and reports.

The program aimed to improve hotels’ visibility to potential guests, increase their competitiveness in the tourism market, and support the sector’s broader digital transformation efforts.

Organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to equip tourism businesses with the skills and technology needed to meet evolving industry demands and enhance visitor experiences across the country.