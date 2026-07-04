Residency Is Not Citizenship: Thromde Elections

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By Phub Wangchuk Dorji

Bhutan Street Fashion recently asked a fair question on Facebook: with well over 100,000 people calling Thimphu home but only 10,309 registered voters choosing its next Thrompon, isn’t it time to rethink who gets a say in the capital’s leadership?

The gap is real, and it already has a remedy in law, one that does not require redefining what a vote means. Wanting the benefits of both worlds, the community you live in and the one your census still calls home, is understandable. It is also, in the end, wanting to have your cake and eat it too.

I write as a citizen, not a lawyer, and leave the fine print of the Election Act to those better qualified to interpret it. But the principle at stake does not require legal expertise, only the discipline to follow it to its logical conclusion.

Interest Is Not the Same as a Stake

Strip away sentiment, and the post’s argument reduces to one claim: the Thrompon’s decisions affect everyone who lives, works, and invests in Thimphu, so everyone affected should have a vote.

But follow that logic and it never stops. A contractor spending eight months a year on a Thimphu project is affected. A civil servant on a temporary posting is affected. Anyone doing business in the capital is affected. If merely being affected becomes the threshold for voting, then the electorate has no clear boundaries.

The deeper problem is that interest and stake are being treated as the same thing. They are not.

A stake is registered, exclusive, and verifiable. It exists in one place at a time, and changing it requires a deliberate civic act. An interest is none of these things. It can exist in several places at once, requires no registration, and changes with circumstances.

Every Bhutanese citizen already has a vote anchored to the community where their registered residence and civic obligations lie. That is how citizens shape their communities and, through them, the nation. Multiply that vote across every place someone merely lives or invests, and the principle loses its meaning. A vote rooted in a verified civic stake is fundamentally different from one rooted in temporary interest.

A Principle the World Has Already Settled

This is not a uniquely Bhutanese dilemma.

Swiss citizens vote locally where they are registered to live, not in their ancestral commune, and moving requires deregistering from the old commune and registering in the new one. India’s electoral rolls are based on ordinary residence, and the law makes it an offence to be enrolled in two constituencies simultaneously. Germany requires citizens to register their primary residence within two weeks of moving, with local voting rights automatically following that registration. In the United States, someone domiciled in New York cannot vote in local elections simply because they own property in Florida.

These are not unusual restrictions. They are the ordinary mechanisms mature democracies use to uphold one principle: one citizen, one vote, tied to one place, with a clear process for updating registration when life changes.

Thimphu would not be breaking new ground by adopting the same discipline. If anything, Bhutan could strengthen its system by making census transfers quicker, simpler, and more routine.

Even the More Generous Proposal Doesn’t Add Votes

To its credit, the Facebook post does not suggest allowing anyone with a Thimphu address to vote. It proposes extending voting rights to residents who have lived in Thimphu for a decade or more.

Long-term residency requirements do exist elsewhere. Within the European Union, citizens living in another member state may vote in local elections after meeting residency requirements. However, that local vote replaces the one back home. Registering in the new locality means coming off the previous electoral roll.

The principle remains unchanged: one citizen, one vote, one place.

If anything, Bhutan could borrow that mechanism. After a defined period of continuous, verifiable residence, citizens could be automatically re-registered in their new locality, with their previous registration lapsing at the same time. That would address the genuine concern that census transfers may seem unfamiliar or cumbersome without creating a second category of voters.

Where Does “Interest” End?

Follow interest-based voting to its logical conclusion and the problems become obvious.

If someone with a Pemagatshel census but living in Thimphu deserves a vote here, should a Thimphu-census resident living in Pemagatshel vote there as well?

If owning property creates political rights, what about someone with homes in Gelephu, Phuentsholing, and Samdrupjongkhar? By that reasoning, wealthier citizens would influence more elections simply because they could afford to establish interests in multiple places.

That is not an expansion of democratic rights. It is an unequal redistribution of political influence.

The Remedy Already Exists

If the concern is genuine, the solution is already available: transfer your census.

Bhutan does not permanently tie citizens to their birthplace. Anyone who has genuinely built a life in Thimphu can register there and become part of its electorate, just as citizens in Switzerland, Germany, and India routinely update their registrations when they relocate.

What the law does not allow, and should not allow, is keeping one foot in the home community while gaining voting rights somewhere else. That is not civic participation. It is wanting the benefits of both systems simultaneously.

The frustration expressed in the Facebook post deserves to be taken seriously. But the problem lies in the friction of transferring one’s census, not in the electoral principle itself. The answer is to improve that process, not redefine voting rights.

My own civic responsibilities are straightforward. I pay taxes nationally and locally, and I vote in three elections, all in Upper Thimphu, where my census, taxes, and civic responsibilities are aligned. I do not seek to influence elections elsewhere, however strongly I may feel about their outcomes.

That restraint is simply part of the social contract every citizen accepts.

Why This Matters Beyond One Election

If residency alone begins overriding registered civic status in one election, where does it stop?

Does the same principle extend to National Assembly and National Council elections? Who qualifies as a resident? Only citizens living away from their census registration, or every long-term inhabitant?

These are not theoretical questions. Any reform would have to answer them before implementation.

Bhutan’s current framework avoids such uncertainty by applying one consistent rule: one registered residence, one electorate, one vote.

Replacing that clarity with overlapping categories would create more questions than it resolves.

A History Worth Remembering

This debate is not unique to Bhutan.

Many small nations have had to decide how carefully they protect citizenship, political rights, and demographic stability. Iceland, with fewer than 400,000 people, maintains carefully managed citizenship and residency systems because small populations can change rapidly. Liechtenstein similarly ties citizenship and local political rights closely to established residence.

These are not exceptional measures. They reflect the realities faced by small nations whose cultures and sovereignty cannot be taken for granted.

Bhutan, too, has lived through periods when demographic pressures challenged national cohesion. It required difficult decisions and far-sighted leadership to preserve both the nation and its institutions.

That history is not merely something to remember. It explains why the distinction between an inherent civic right and a temporary personal interest deserves careful protection—not to exclude those who have chosen to build lives in Thimphu, but to preserve the principles on which citizenship itself rests.

Thimphu’s Thrompon should be chosen by the people whose registered civic lives are anchored there. That is not exclusion. It is what citizenship has always required.

The question raised by Bhutan Street Fashion is worth asking. A capital city of more than 100,000 residents with only 10,309 registered voters naturally invites discussion.

But the answer is not creating another category of voter. The answer is making census transfers easier, faster, and better understood so that those who have genuinely made Thimphu their home can register here without unnecessary obstacles.

Do that, and the gap closes without weakening the principle that has anchored Bhutanese suffrage since 2008.

Palden Drukpa Lha Gyalo!