Govt working on Media Information sharing system

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There have been issues of access to information, senior officials not talking and even media focals in agencies taking too long to respond due to lack of cooperation from within agencies. There are even reports of ministers shying away from the media.

The Minister for Industry Commerce and Employment Namgyal Dorji said the government recognizes the importance of timely access to public information and constructive engagement with the media.

“To address these concerns, we will soon launch a Media Information Sharing System, which will provide a dedicated interface and login portal for media professionals to submit information requests,” said Lyonpo.

In addition, media focal persons across ministries and agencies will receive training to strengthen communication and improve responsiveness.

Under the new system, straightforward information requests will have a turnaround time of three working days, ensuring more timely and consistent access to official information.

Lyonpo said this initiative is intended to enhance transparency, accountability, and effective communication between the Government and the media.