Forest fire in Tsento gewog, Paro, remains uncontained since 21st February

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A forest fire that broke out on 21st February, 2025, in Tsento Gewog, Paro, is still raging with no containment in sight, marking it as one of the longest forest fires so far.

Paro dzongkhag officials report ongoing efforts to control the blaze, but despite the deployment of hundreds of personnel, the fire continues to spread.

The fire is suspected to have ignited around 3:00 pm on 21st February, in an area known for its recreational use, sparking suspicions that it was caused by human activity.

Authorities believe that the fire may have started due to the careless disposal of cigarette butts, as there is no indication of electrical faults like transformer malfunctions or power lines in the area.

Since the fire’s outbreak, containment efforts have been underway, with an average of up to 100 personnel on a daily basis and at times 200-300, including Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), Desuups, dzongkhag officials, and local residents.

Despite their hard work, their attempts to contain the blaze have been unsuccessful.

Paro dzongkhag officials shared that on 27th February, the fire spread in two directions. One towards Chhungjey Zamsar and Mitshig Shana, which are on the opposite side of Drukgyel Dzong.

Officials said that while the fire near Chhungjey Zamsar was largely contained, the situation worsened on the other side, where steep slopes and cliffs made firefighting efforts extremely dangerous.

Fortunately, there are no settlements in these areas, and the focus shifted to protecting nearby settlements should the fire move toward them.

Although no casualties have been reported, the fire’s strength grew again on 5th March, due to a strong gusty wind that reignited flames near Chhungjey Zamsar. The wind further exacerbated the fire, making it even more difficult to control.

On 6th March, over 300 personnel were again deployed to combat the flames. However, with the gusty winds continuing to fuel the fire, their efforts were unsuccessful.

To prevent the fire from reaching nearby settlements, authorities are taking precautionary measures by creating fire lines. (Clearing trees and brush more than five meters around vulnerable areas.)

A dzongkhag official says, “We have identified homes that are at moderate risk, prepared water tankers and set up water sources for firefighting efforts.”

The main priority right now remains to secure the settlements and people.

While the exact number of acres burned remains unknown, the fire has now become the longest wildfire, though not certainly the most destructive in terms of damage.

Authorities believe that several factors have contributed to the fire’s longevity, including the lack of snowfall this year, dry and windy conditions, and the area’s history of limited forest fires. The soil’s composition, rich in humus and yeast, also makes it more difficult to extinguish the flames, as smoke is not visible in the mornings but intensifies in the afternoons.

Officials are currently deploying a drone to access the damage in terms of acres as they are mopping up on lower sides where fires have been contained with favorable weather conditions in the past weekend.

However, the fire has still not been contained in the upper parts as steep terrains and pines trees has made it difficult.