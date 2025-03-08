Chencho returns to Nepal to fulfill a promise

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bhutanese football sensation Chencho Gyeltshen, often referred to as the “Bhutanese Ronaldo” will return to Nepal, signing with Lalitpur FC for the upcoming season. His return to Nepal is not just about playing football, but about fulfilling a promise he made in 2023.

The forward had previously played for Machindra FC where he couldn’t see the season through due to an injury. However, he assured one of the sponsors of Machindra FC, who is the owner of Lalitpur FC that he would return and complete his unfinished business. Now, he is returning to Nepal.

“Nepal, being near to Bhutan, and having similarities in terms of culture, it makes a perfect environment for me to play and it always has been,” he shared. “Lalitpur FC is one of the finest teams in Nepal and I hope that we can lift the title this year. It would be fascinating with my presence in the club.”

Over the years, the football star has played in various leagues, each shaping his footballing career with unique experiences.

“Every club and league I played in my career has given me different atmosphere, experience and exposure. It has definitely shaped me as a player where I can see myself from last 10 years and currently where I stand on,” he said.

When asked about his role in the new club, he confirmed that he will be playing either as a striker or a winger, depending on the team’s needs. Regardless of the position, the main objective is to lift a title for the team. He said, “No matter where I go but once I sign any club, my commitment is to help the team lift the title.”

The Nepali League which only last for 2 months, will be a transitional phase before moving to other leagues. He also shared about the significant growth in the Nepali League, stating, “Over the years, the league had a significant upgrade in terms of the quality in competition as better investments are done by signing quality players.”

The star has an additional duty due to the upcoming AFC qualifiers, as a key player for Bhutan’s national team in the international stage.

Chencho said, “The preparation is in full swing and me being one of the senior most players in the team feels like an extra weight which I will happily embrace as playing for the country has been always special for me. The team is young and energetic, and I am ready to push myself for the country.”

The forward is known for his agility, dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability who has been a key figure in the national team, contributing significantly in the international performances.