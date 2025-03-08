Prisons expand mental health and substance use disorder treatment programs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Correctional facilities are making strides in mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) rehabilitation, with expanded treatment programs and a new Reintegration and Aftercare Center (RAC) in the pipeline. During the recent Meet-the-Press session, the Home Minister Tshering was asked whether the government has specific policies or dedicated units within prisons to provide proper psychiatric care and rehabilitation. In response, the Home Minister highlighted the prison-based SUD Treatment and Care Program, which employs therapeutic community and peer support models to aid rehabilitation.

The Home Minister said that while prisoners have access to mental health services, there are currently no dedicated mental health centers or units within the prison system due to a shortage of professionals. However, inmates requiring mental health support are referred to the PEMA Centre, ensuring regular follow-ups and medication refills. Upon entry, all inmates undergo medical and mental health screenings, with those needing specialized care being referred to psychiatrists and counselors.

Additionally, he said that an ongoing operational study by The PEMA Secretariat and the Centre for Bhutan Studies aims to assess the prevalence of mental health issues in prisons and their correlation with recidivism. The study, expected to be completed by April 2025, will help shape future policies by adopting global best practices to improve mental health services and post-release support. The government is also working on introducing innovative therapeutic programs and strengthening reintegration services to better prepare inmates for life after release.

The prison-based SUD Treatment and Care Services was first introduced at Chamgang Central Prison on 11th November 2023, coinciding with the 68th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. The program was later launched at Lungzor (Nungzor) District Prison on 23rd February 2024, as part of a broader initiative to rehabilitate inmates struggling with substance use disorders.

As of 17th January 2025, a total of 214 inmates have completed the prison-based SUD treatment program. At Chamgang Central Prison, 69 inmates completed the program in June, August, November, and December 2024. Among them, 101 male inmates have since been transferred to Open Air Prisons (OAP), where they are contributing to projects such as monastery construction and Gyalsung Projects. In Nungzor District Prison, 32 inmates have also completed the program, though they are yet to be moved to OAP.

Approximately 30 detainees have completed a SUD counseling program at the Thimphu Detention Center, expanding access to rehabilitation beyond traditional prison sentences.

Currently, 280 inmates are undergoing the prison-based SUD Treatment Program in different phases.

The Home Minister said, “The SUD Treatment and Care Program continues to play a critical role in rehabilitating inmates, with many transitioning to Open-Air Prisons and contributing to nation-building projects such as building monasteries and temples and their help in Gyalsung Projects.”

“The government is also planning to construct a new Reintegration and Aftercare Center in Yarjugang, Wangduephodrang, covering 463 acres and designed to accommodate 500 prisoners serving life sentences. With a budget of Nu 390 million, this facility will allow inmates to engage in commercial and large-scale farming as part of their rehabilitation and self-sufficiency programs,” said the Home Minister.

The Health Services reaffirmed that prisoners receive the same healthcare services as the general public. If an inmate is diagnosed with a mental health condition, they are referred to specialized care in hospitals for further treatment.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health conducts routine screenings for tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in prisons, following the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP).