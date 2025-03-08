From datshi to pork to dry fish: Reducing sodium in Bhutan’s everyday diet

Sodium intake has become a growing public health concern worldwide, with excessive consumption increasing the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and stroke. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily sodium intake of less than 2 grams (about one teaspoon of salt), yet many people unknowingly consume far more. Traditional diets, including those in Bhutan, are particularly high in sodium due to the widespread use of ingredients such as salt, dried meat, and cheese.

According to WHO, the average daily salt intake among Bhutanese adults is approximately 8.3 grams, this level significantly exceeds the WHO’s recommended maximum of 5 grams per day.

For Bhutanese people, reducing sodium intake without sacrificing the rich flavors of the traditional dishes poses a challenge.

A recent study published in the Journal of Health Science and Medical Research explored ways to lower sodium content in two Bhutanese dishes: Shakam Datshi (dried beef and cheese) and Kewa Datshi (potato and cheese) are staples in Bhutanese cuisine. The dishes contain high sodium levels and saturated fats.

The study took a practical approach by testing alternatives such as potassium chloride (KCl) and monosodium glutamate (MSG).

KCl, a common salt substitute, maintains the familiar taste while replacing sodium with potassium, which benefits heart health. MSG, widely used as a flavor enhancer, was also tested since it mimics the flavor taste typically provided by salt.

The researchers successfully reduced sodium levels in both dishes by 40% to 50% without significantly altering their traditional taste, showing that healthier alternatives can preserve both flavor and cultural authenticity.

While reducing sodium in datshi-based dishes is an important step, another key ingredient in Bhutanese cuisine that requires attention is dry fish. A curry in many Bhutanese households and restaurants, dry fish is preserved using large amounts of salt to extend its shelf life, resulting in extremely high sodium content.

A study analyzing 12 commercial dry fish samples from Chennai revealed alarming findings. Most samples contained sodium chloride (NaCl) levels exceeding the 10-15% range recommended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Seven samples surpassed 15%, while nine contained over 2,000 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams—posing a significant dietary risk. In some cases, sodium levels reached over 5,360 milligrams per 100 grams, more than double the WHO’s recommended daily intake.

Even a small portion of dry fish can add a considerable amount of sodium to one’s diet, raising concerns about its long-term health impact.

Beyond dry fish, pork is another commonly consumed food that can contribute to high sodium and saturated fat.

While pork is rich in essential nutrients and vitamins, certain processed pork products, such as bacon and cured meats, contain high levels of sodium and saturated fats. When consumed in excess, these ingredients can increase the risk of heart disease and hypertension.

According to research done by leading nutritionist, Kathleen M Zelman, to maintain a healthier diet, individuals should opt for lean, minimally processed cuts of meat. Additionally, cooking methods play a crucial role in the nutritional value of meat. Instead of frying, it is better to grill, roast, bake, or boil meat and help reduce unnecessary fat intake.

Processed meat should be replaced with lean and fresh meat and other high-protein alternatives to promote better heart health.

In Bhutan, cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death, according to the Ministry of Health. Reducing sodium intake, particularly from everyday foods like datshi-based dishes, dry fish, and processed meats, can help lower the prevalence of hypertension and related health complications.