Two pedophilia cases were reported to RBP in 2024 and 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pedophilia remains a serious concern worldwide, with alarming trends highlighted in the Meter 2024 report. The report reveals a staggering 220% increase in global online pedophile content, with millions of explicit images and videos being circulated across digital platforms. While Bhutan has largely been spared from widespread cases, recent incidents indicate that crime exists within the country. The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has reported two cases of pedophilia in Bhutan, one in 2024 and another in 2023.

Recent Case in Trashigang (2024)

A pedophilia case was reported in Trashigang, where the RBP investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly blackmailed by a 33-year-old Indian national suspect into engaging in explicit online interactions. The suspect, a foreign national working in Bhutan, reportedly coerced the victim through social media by threatening to release sensitive content.

The victim and the suspect met through a mutual acquaintance. Their interactions soon transitioned to WhatsApp, where the suspect reportedly convinced the victim to share explicit images in exchange for money. He then used these images to blackmail her into engaging in further physical relationship under threat of exposing the content.

The picture and video were found in the suspect’s mobile and laptop. Despite her multiple requests to delete them, the suspect kept on blackmailing the victim.

RBP was able to obtain sufficient evidence, including explicit images stored on the suspect’s electronic devices. Following issuing an arrest warrant, the individual was taken into custody for further investigation. The suspect was arrested on 9th November 2024, and the case after investigation was forwarded to the OAG.

Pedophilia case in Pemagatshel 2023

A similar case was reported in Pemagatshel in 2023. In this instance, a 14-year-old student was coerced into recording and sharing explicit videos with a 24-year-old suspect.

Investigations revealed that a trainee at VTI pressured the minor into creating and sending explicit content. After that, the suspect made multiple video calls, and when the victim refused further requests, he allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to leak the content. Eventually, he distributed screenshots from the videos across multiple groups and individuals.

Authorities acted swiftly by involving the school principal and a female counselor to support the victim. The investigation led to the identification and arrest of the suspect, with RBP taking steps to ensure that the videos were deleted from circulation.

The suspect was charged with pedophilia and sentenced to four years in prison. The case was forwarded to the police on November 10, 2023, and the chargesheet was filed on December 20, 2023.

The Penal Code of Bhutan classifies pedophilia as a serious offense. Under Sections 225 and 226 of the Penal Code, Photographing, videotaping, or distributing explicit material involving minors is classified as pedophilia.

Pedophilia is graded as a misdemeanor. If aggravated circumstances are present, such as soliciting a minor for sexual acts, the offense is upgraded to a felony of the third degree.