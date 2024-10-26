Government expands rehabilitation services: Women to finally get treatment centers

Share Facebook

The rise in substance abuse across the country has revealed significant gaps in rehabilitation services, particularly for women and those living in rural areas. Currently, Bhutan has no public rehabilitation centers exclusively for women, and the existing centers are concentrated in select dzongkhags, making access difficult for those from remote areas. Many individuals face additional barriers, such as the high costs of private rehabilitation facilities and the financial burden of traveling to Thimphu, where most services are located.

However, the government is taking steps to address these gaps. During the Meet-the-Press Session held on Friday, Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk outlined the government’s plans to create a more inclusive and accessible rehabilitation infrastructure.

Acknowledging the gender disparity, Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said, “Currently, there are no rehabilitation centers exclusively for women, but the government is working to make treatment services more inclusive. For instance, the upcoming National Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Thimphu, set to open next month, will offer dedicated beds for both men and women.”

Likewise, the minister said that under leadership of Her Majesty The Queen, The PEMA Secretariat is establishing a 200-bed National Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center is Thimphu for both men and women, marks a significant step in ensuring that women struggling with substance use disorders (SUD) can finally access much-needed rehabilitation services. It will also provide outpatient services, a key addition for individuals who may not require full residential treatment but still need medical support and counseling.

The government, under the leadership of Her Majesty The Queen and through the PEMA Secretariat, is spearheading these changes. Besides the new center in Thimphu, the PEMA Secretariat has also introduced hospital-based SUD treatment and care services in seven hospitals, including facilities for both male and female patients. These services will eventually be expanded to all district hospitals, significantly broadening access to treatment across the country.

It was said that the management of these services has been handed over to the National Medical Services.

“Additionally, prison-based SUD treatment programs are already operational in two prisons, Chamgang Central Prison and Lungzor District Prison, providing crucial interventions for male and female inmates involved in drug-related offenses,” the Health Minister said. Such an initiative is vital in ensuring that offenders have a chance at rehabilitation, reducing recidivism rates, and supporting their reintegration into society.

Despite these advancements, country’s resource constraints have limited the establishment of rehabilitation centers in every region. According to the minister, the location of existing centers is determined based on data, reflecting the geographical distribution of drug-related cases.

“For example, of the 8,000-plus drug offenders arrested by the Royal Bhutan Police in the past five years (from 2019–2023), about 83 percent of drug-related cases originated from the western regions, justifying the focus on this area,” he said.

While the western dzongkhags are prioritized due to the higher concentration of drug-related cases, the government is committed to improving access nationwide. The minister emphasized that the government’s strategy includes expanding hospital-based services to more districts, ensuring that people in rural areas will not be left behind.

