Government outlines key challenges and solutions in 13th FYP’s early years, vows faster delivery

As Bhutan marks the close of the year 2025, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay highlighted the main challenges in 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP)’s second year and the measures implemented to overcome them during the Meet-The-Press session.

Lyonchhen stated, “We are in the second year of implementation of the 13th FYP and like any ambitious national plan, its early years have not been without challenges.” Lyonchhen displayed proactive governance in line with the Gross National Happiness (GNH) ideals of good governance, sustainability and equitable well-being by carefully identifying obstacles and solutions.

Using Structured Deliverables to Address Slow Start

One of the main problems was, “Slow start to implementation of the plan,” as much of the work is spent on mobilizing resources. The government established yearly deliverables for agencies and local governments in order to improve implementation efficiency.

Increasing HR Capability Despite Attrition

Implementation and HR capacity suffered due to continuous attrition. To address this, the government focused on capacity-building, improved inter-agency coordination, and strengthened monitoring and review mechanisms to ensure timely course correction. These measures have preserved expertise and fostered teamwork empowering public servants to drive national goals.

Adapting to Climate and Environmental Vulnerabilities

Planning and implementation become more difficult due to growing climate threats and the requirement to incorporate climate resilience into development initiatives. For example, the hydropower industry and other public facilities have suffered significant damage as a result of the severe rainfall that occurred on 4th October.

Lyonchhen highlighted that 17 bridges have been damaged and have resulted in an estimated Nu 935 million in electrical income loss. In order to overcome this problem, faster course correction, adaptive implementation, regular evaluations and stakeholder discussions were conducted integrating resilience into livelihoods and infrastructure.

Advancing Youth Employment and Economic Diversification

Youth employment and economic diversification demanded time, “Creating quality jobs and diversifying the economy beyond traditional sectors required structural reforms that take time to yield results.” The government has undertaken targeted programs for employment, skills development, and entrepreneurship which were expanded to address youth unemployment.

Unlocking Private Sector Engagement

Attracting sufficient private investment remained challenging due to market size, access to finance, and procedural delays. The government conducted a comprehensive review of the business regulatory environment to address all the relevant business issues, paving the way for streamlined investments and economic multipliers.

As Bhutan steps into 2026, this open analysis strengthens the country’s powerful spirit. “These experiences have strengthened our resolve and sharpened our approach,” Lyonchhen concluded, positioning the 13th FYP for accelerated success. The government is still dedicated to providing a flourishing, GNH-infused future for every Bhutanese, with lessons learnt translating into real outcomes.