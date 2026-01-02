Government reveals 2026 agenda: Diamond Strategy, 13th FYP and 21st century Roadmap to drive Bhutan forward.

Share Facebook

Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay revealed the major plans for the 2026 agenda. Lyonchhen mentioned that extensive effort and focus will be poured in working towards the pillars of His Majesty’s Diamond Strategy, which includes dynamic roadmap structured, the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and the 21st Century Economic Roadmap.

Lyonchhen explained that the list of major activities of the government in 2026 are structured as follows, providing a roadmap for accelerating national advancement in the context of GNH values.

Diamond Strategy: Pillars of Economic Progress and Transformation

Lyonchhen emphasized the hard work on the pillars of the Diamond Strategy: economic advancement through employment and diversification, improvements to public services in health and education. Civil service transformation (E2B), RCSC’s drive for an Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy with 10x productivity through leadership lines, innovation and digital literacy.

13th FYP: Focused Pillars

In order to expand beyond traditional industries and build on expanded entrepreneurial activities, economic development places a strong emphasis on attracting private investments and growing youth skills programs. Social development promotes GNH well-being by ensuring that all Bhutanese have fair access to healthcare and comprehensive educational reforms.

Building climate-resilient infrastructure to protect against environmental vulnerabilities like the recent floods is the main goal of strengthening security. Transformed Governance uses RCSC’s E2B10X reforms to execute yearly deliverables and inter-agency collaboration for effective execution.

Lastly, the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) is introduced as a major project that offers fiscal stimulus and economic recovery measures to stimulate growth across the country, beneficial in aiding the public. “The government will work hard to fulfill the ESP objectives,” said Lyonchhen.

Vision Delivery Unit Champions Economic Futures

Priority launch: Establish the Vision Delivery Unit under the Prime Minister’s Office to execute the 21st Century Economic Roadmap with innovation and exports.

Other national priorities ensure climate action, regional equity and inclusive GNH benefits reach every corner of Bhutan.