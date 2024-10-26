Government plans to equip 9,500 youth annually for jobs in Gelephu Mindfulness City and beyond

The government is intensifying efforts to ensure that only skilled local youth are prioritized for employment in the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

The Education Minister said that to achieve this, the Department of Workforce Planning and Skills Development (DWPSD) under the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is collaborating closely with GMC to identify the specific skills needed for the project.

“Aligned with the Royal Kasho and the GMC initiative, the ministry has developed a comprehensive Skilling Roadmap for the 13th Five-Year Plan (13FYP) to support Bhutan’s economic aspirations by increasing enrollment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes,” said Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa.

Lyonpo said that from 2024 to 2028, the government projects that approximately 9,500 students will be available annually for admission into TVET programs or the job market. She said, “The government plans to enroll 30 percent to 40 percent of each cohort of Gyalsung graduates in TVET programs by the end of the 13th FYP. TVET institutes will incrementally increase their capacity to accommodate around 4,700 Gyalsung graduates per year through the creation of additional facilities, diversification of courses, and partnerships with private training providers. MoESD also aims to reskill and upskill approximately 2,000 youths during Gyalsung off-periods, in addition to 7,100 graduates enrolled in various training institutes.”

GMC is set to create employment opportunities across high-skilled sectors beyond construction, including health, hospitality, finance, aviation, and agriculture.

To meet these demands, new TVET programs will focus on areas such as sustainable construction practices, advanced construction techniques, digital construction technologies, climate-resilient construction, and project management skills.