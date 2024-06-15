Government’s 13th FYP to boost digital and creative economy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

For the 13th FYP, the government has announced a comprehensive plan to develop and enhance the digital and creative economy, positioning it as a significant economic sector. This initiative focuses on several key areas to ensure growth and sustainability in the industry.

The digital and creative economy will leverage a globally efficient e-commerce trading platform. This platform aims to support the engagement of profitable digital and creative entrepreneurs and AI service-based enterprises. Additionally, the protection and commercialization of innovative and creative works, including traditional arts and crafts, will be prioritized.

To support these goals, substantial investments in the creative industry’s infrastructure are planned. The government will establish theatres and cinemas nationwide, offering various operational models to enhance accessibility. Furthermore, multiple state-of-the-art studios for film and art production will be made available. These studios will provide subsidized access to aspiring entrepreneurs, fostering a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.

Recognizing the importance of skill development, the government will invest in enhancing skills within the creative sector. This includes training in areas such as editing, script writing, music, direction, photography, dubbing, captioning (SRT), acting, and language. These efforts aim to equip individuals with the necessary expertise to excel in the industry.

Moreover, intellectual property (IP) protection mechanisms will be strengthened, and IP laws will be rigorously enforced to safeguard the rights of creators and innovators.

This comprehensive approach aims to create a thriving digital and creative economy, offering numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs and artists while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.