Grandparent’s journey of love and care for their granddaughter with Cerebral Palsy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Yeshi Tshering, 58 years old is sitting on the bench outside the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS) waiting for his granddaughter Tenzin Lhazey, while she is going through her therapy.

Three-year-old Tenzin Lhazey, once a healthy baby, now faces the challenges of cerebral palsy (CP). This neurological disorder affects her movement and coordination, but her family is determined to provide her with the care she needs.

Yeshi Tshering, Lhazey’s grandfather, shared his heart-wrenching journey with the paper, revealing the struggles and hope that define their lives.

Originally from Trashigang, Yeshi Tshering, recalls the day Lhazey was born. “When Lhazey was born, she was a healthy baby. However, things took a turn when she began to show signs of illness. After a few months, I learned that she had developed jaundice, and soon after, her health began to decline. She was left fragile and bedridden at home when I saw. The image of my tiny granddaughter, so thin and helpless, broke my heart. I knew we had to take her home and care for her ourselves.”

“My son, Lhazey’s father and her mother didn’t marry. Initially, we asked her maternal family to take care of her however, they didn’t let us. After her health deteriorated, we were asked to take her. After a brief stay in our village of Trashigang, we moved to Thimphu, seeking better medical support.”

The three of them initially lived with their son at Tango, but after he returned to the village, they rented a house in Changzamtok for a few months. This rent was covered by Lhazey’s father, but it was only temporary. Currently, they live with their nephews in Taba, where they recently found a job.

The shift was not easy for the family. The transition was daunting, especially with little knowledge of how to navigate life in the city. The hustle and bustle of Thimphu was overwhelming, and they felt lost at times.

Their determination to provide consistent care for their grandchild led them through multiple hospitals, including Monger and Phuntsholing. “The treatment was cut short because of COVID-19 while we were at Phuntsholing. Travelling was tough during such times so; we struggled a lot to bring her to Thimphu for the treatment. When we finally got approval to come to Thimphu, we faced more challenges at the hospital. I didn’t understand how the lifts worked, and I often ended up back where I started. But kind strangers helped us in little ways, which meant a lot.”

Despite the difficulties, the couple remained committed to Lhazey’s treatment. They were living at Tango Monastery with their son who was working as a carpenter. “I had to carry her to physiotherapy three times a week,” he says. “Sometimes we walked for three hours to get there. Somedays, we would get lift from travelers.”

Their journey included multiple delays in medical care, including a postponed MRI. “It was tough with the lockdowns. When we finally got the MRI, it took three days to reach the hospital. By then, I had used almost all my savings,” he explains.

The results showed a defect in Lhazey’s brain, and while there was no medication, the doctors assured him that physiotherapy could help. “Her hearing and eyesight are good, but it’s hard to see her struggle. Now we only take her for therapy once a week because of lack of medical staff.”

Yeshi Tshering shared that people have been generous to them from donating clothes for them to donating diapers for Lhazey.

A doctor recommended the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS) for Lhazey’s therapy.

Yeshi Tshering and his wife took turns caring for Lhazey until his wife’s health began to decline. “My wife had surgery and is a heart patient,” he says. “Now, I bring Lhazey to therapy. It has been more than two years since she was admitted to ABS, and the staff there have seen significant progress in her.”

Living in Thimphu has been a learning journey for the grandparents. He mentions that he struggled to find his way around the city, frequently depending on taxi drivers for guidance. At one point, he traveled to Wangdue Phodrang to obtain holy water for Lhazey’s treatment, sending 20 liters back to his wife in Phuntsholing for her to use during the care process.

The couple has five children, and Yeshi shared that while they do send them money, it’s tough for them too because they have their own families to support. He gradually stopped asking Lhazey’s father for help. The father is settled in Laya with his wife and her two kids, and it’s been a while since he has asked about Lhazey.

The annual fee of 10,000 ngultrum for Lhazey’s care at ABS is a significant concern. “At one point, I thought we would have to withdraw her because I couldn’t afford it,” he admits. “But the staff at ABS stepped in to help. They told me not to give up on her.”

This year’s fee was covered by a medical staff for the family which they’re grateful for.

He expresses that they are in distress and always concerned about who will look after her in the future. While he doesn’t anticipate her being able to walk or run, he would find it reassuring if she could feed herself or crawl.

“My wife says we should go back to our village, but I want to try a little longer. I want to know that we did our best for Lhazey. It feels like a karmic connection that we are meant to care for her,” he states firmly.

Yeshi Tshering and Dorji Wangmo’s love for their granddaughter, Tenzin Lhazey shows that humanity still exists. Their journey reflects the profound challenges faced by families navigating disabilities, and his unwavering commitment to her care is a testament to the strength of familial bonds.