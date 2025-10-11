Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen calls for collective responsibility to nurture and protect young minds as Bhutan unveils its first National Mental Health Strategy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Third PEMA symposium champions children and adolescents’ mental health and well-being

The Third PEMA symposium on “Empowering Young Minds, Building Futures: Investing in Children and Adolescents’ Mental Health and Well-being” commenced in Thimphu from 6th to 8th October 2025 bringing together national and international experts, policymakers, and development partners to reaffirm Bhutan’s commitment to safeguarding the mental health and well-being of our young people.

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, gracing the inaugural ceremony, delivered an inspiring Royal Address that underscored the moral and national responsibility to protect, nurture, and empower the country’s children and adolescents.

Her Majesty also launched Bhutan’s first National Mental Health Strategy and the Bhutan Reintegration and Value Enhancement (BRAVE) Programme, both aimed at building a compassionate, inclusive, and resilient system of care.

“This year’s theme, investing in children and adolescents’ mental health and well-being, is especially close to my heart, as a mother and as someone who believes that our children embody the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of Bhutan. I feel deeply, the responsibility we all share to protect and nurture their wellbeing. At our previous symposiums, I shared how mental health must be seen as the cornerstone of our collective wellbeing,” Her Majesty said.

Her Majesty said that no matter how much progress we make in education, health, or development, we cannot flourish as a society if our children do not feel safe, supported, and able to grow with confidence and joy.

Her Majesty expressed concern over the global and local challenges confronting young people from instability and social pressures to neglect and lack of support and called for unity, compassion, and courage across all sectors of society.

Her Majesty shared that since its establishment three years ago, the PEMA Secretariat has made significant strides in child protection. Child protection cases are now referred to the Secretariat immediately, and services are activated within 5 hours, a remarkable improvement from the 10 to 15 days it once took for a child to receive protection. This, Her Majesty said, was possible due to the close collaboration of the Secretariat’s protection officers and the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Her Majesty also paid tribute to the leadership of Bhutan’s Monarchs, highlighting His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo’s visionary philosophy of Gross National Happiness and His Majesty The King’s focus on empowering young Bhutanese through initiatives such as De-Suung, Gyalsung, and the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

“True progress is not measured in short-term gains, but in the lives, we shape for future generations. It is in the wellbeing and potential of our youth that the future of Bhutan will be secured,” Her Majesty said.

“I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, the Royal Bhutan Police, the Office of the Attorney General, the Royal Civil Service Commission and all our development partners for your steadfast support. Together, we are launching Bhutan’s first National Mental Health Strategy, a holistic and people centered path forward that ensures mental health services are accessible to every citizen,” Her Majesty added.

The newly launched National Mental Health Strategy represents Bhutan’s first holistic and people-centered roadmap to ensure that mental health services are accessible to every citizen. It emphasizes prevention, early intervention, and community-based care. Her Majesty described the strategy as a “reflection of our collective commitment to place well-being at the heart of Bhutan’s journey ahead.”



Mental health experts and advocates from Bhutan and across the world gathered in Thimphu for the three-day symposium, being held under the theme “Empowering Young Minds, Building Futures: Investing in Children and Adolescents’ Mental Health and Well-Being.”



Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen spoke about our collective responsibility to nurture the wellbeing of our children.



“No matter how much progress we make in education, health, or development, we cannot flourish as a society if our children do not feel safe, supported, and able to grow with confidence and joy,” Her Majesty said.



Outlining important progress made since the establishment of the PEMA Secretariat three years ago, Her Majesty said that this was only the beginning.



“Our children deserve a system that not only responds to harm but also actively promotes well-being, nurtures resilience, and prevents harm before it occurs. They deserve homes and schools where they feel safe, loved, and supported; communities that hear their voices and empower them to thrive; and services that are sensitive to their needs,” Her Majesty said.



Her Majesty said that our Kings have always guided us through visionary policies, such as Gross National Happiness placing well-being and happiness as a measure of progress, and DeSuung, Gyalsung, and now GMC as avenues for young people to gain discipline, skills, purpose, and opportunities.



The Prime Minister, Ministers, senior government officials, and representatives from stakeholder agencies, international organizations, civil society, and education institutions were part of the event.



The Annual PEMA Symposium, initiated under the leadership of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, serves as a national platform to strengthen collaboration and advance mental health and well-being in Bhutan. This year’s symposium focuses on promoting the mental health of children and adolescents and strengthening systems within the health, education, and social sectors.



The inaugural session also saw the launch of the National Mental Health Strategy and the Bhutan Reintegration and Value Enhancement (BRAVE) Programme, key initiatives to strengthen coordinated national action for mental health and well-being.

Keynote speakers, including Dasho Dechen Wangmo from the PEMA Secretariat, Dr Catharina Boehme of WHO-SEARO, and Joana Lai of UNICEF, highlighted the importance of multi-sectoral action and investment in community-based services to support the mental health of children and adolescents. They stressed that mental well-being is foundational to human development and national prosperity.

The symposium also explored the theme of restorative justice for children and young people in conflict with the law, connecting the principles of empathy, accountability, and healing with broader mental health objectives.

Dema Lham, a faculty member at the JSW School of Law, presented on restorative justice as an alternative approach to punitive systems. She explained that restorative justice emphasizes healing and reintegration rather than punishment, offering a more compassionate and culturally grounded framework for justice.

She said that restorative justice seeks to repair harm, restore relationships, and promote accountability in a way that nurtures emotional well-being.

“Punishment breeds fear and shame, but restorative practices build empathy and responsibility.”

She shared that Bhutan’s legal framework through the Child Care and Protection Act, Penal Code, and related policies already allows for restorative approaches, including family group conferencing and diversion programs. However, she stressed that greater awareness, training, and integration with mental health services are needed for effective implementation.

She urged for restorative practices to be introduced in schools and communities, linking them with counseling and mental health services.

“If we truly wish to invest in children’s well-being, we must also invest in how we respond when they falter. Justice can be compassionate yet firm, accountable yet healing,” she says.

In the three-day symposium, participants deliberated on strengthening mental health services, enhancing protective systems for children, and fostering inter-agency collaboration. The event aims to chart a comprehensive roadmap to ensure that every child in Bhutan grows up in a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment.

Her Majesty’s words resonated throughout the symposium, “If we give our children safety, kindness, and hope, they will give the world a tomorrow filled with harmony, compassion, and light.”

According to RBP, between January and June this year, a total of 106 cases involving children in conflict with the law were recorded. The RBP attributed the increase to heightened awareness and sensitization efforts, which have encouraged more children and community members to come forward and report such cases.

As of 7th July 2025, eight children in conflict with the law are currently residing at the Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre (YDRC) in Chukha.