His Majesty The King appoints new Chief Justice and Ambassadors

His Majesty The King granted Dakyen to appoint the new Chief Justice of Bhutan on 23 July 2025.

His Majesty also granted dhar to appoint Ambassadors to Kuwait and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the United Nations in Geneva.

The new Chief Justice of Bhutan is Norbu Tshering, who was serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The new ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Kuwait is Phub Dorji, who was serving as the Thimphu Dzongda.

Tshering Lhadn is the new ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office at Geneva. She was serving as the Director of the Department of Economic and Tech Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade prior to her appointment.