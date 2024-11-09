Including Galem House in Punakha Department of Culture to register 17 historical houses for conservation

Share Facebook

The Department of Culture (DoC) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoH) has registered 17 vernacular houses in Bhutan for conservation.

The registration of such sites started after the 2009 and 2011 earthquakes, and has been ongoing since early 2012. The research which was in collaboration with the Tokyo National Research Institute for Cultural Properties focused on a comprehensive study of Bhutanese architectural and structural backgrounds.

DoC shared that their research was prompted by the realization that these traditional houses, while culturally significant, were not earthquake-resistant. There was also threat that the lack of structural stability would lead to the abandonment of these structures, leading to a loss of Bhutanese architectural heritage.

The study, which is still underway, has already covered the western region, focusing on rammed earth houses expanding to eastern and central regions, where stone masonry houses are prevalent.

DoC shared that they have established a registration process for traditional houses owned by private individuals, with 17 houses currently listed. This registration, which involves scientific studies to determine the historical and architectural significance of a house, can be crucial for securing funding from external donors and partners as it would demonstrate the governments recognition of these sites as important cultural assets.

The 17 registered vernacular houses are Lham Pelzom’s House, Kabesa in Thimphu, Am Bokom’s House in Langjophakha, Thimphu, Changyulkha House in Debsi, Thimphu, Haa Talung Toed House, Changjokha House in Punakha, Namsechoeling Nagtshang in Rubesa, Mani Chukpoi’s House in Gasa, Galem House in Punakha, Ama Jomo’s House in Merak, Phuntsho Tshering House in Merak, Sangyay House in Gengo, Tongling Nagtshang in Radhi, Beychen Nagtshang in Trashiyangtse, Chosang House in Kheni, Karma Drupchu’s House in Kheni, Norbu’s House, Kheni and Sithar Lhamo’s House in Khoma.

The construction of the buildings either goes back to at least 17th century, believing it to be one of the oldest architectural structures among existing traditional house or holds significant cultural heritage values.

The registration process is not just about recognizing the importance of these structures, but also about enabling their preservation through assistance and funding.

Registration is the initial stage, the first step towards recognition, and involves identifying potential sites for further study and research.

While the DoC is committed to preserving Bhutan’s architectural heritage, challenges remain. Currently the government cannot allocate funds to private properties, and the changing lifestyles makes it difficult to enforce the preservation of traditional structures.

However, they are working on ways to offer support, such as timber concessions for restoration works.

“We recognize the importance of these structures and are committed to finding ways to ensure their preservation for future generations. We provide technical support such as drawings and with restoration works, we ensure that the original structures are kept with minimal interventions.

DoC shared that here collaborative efforts are crucial. Such heritage sites hold significance in our culture.

“When we support restoration, we sign an MoU with the owner, ensuring that the structure is accessible for research and educational purposes while respecting their ownership.”