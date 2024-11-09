Newly inaugurated Darranga, Assam Immigration Check Post expected to boost tourism in Eastern Bhutan

Share Facebook

The newly opened Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Darranga in Assam, on the India-Bhutan border, is expected to significantly boost tourism in eastern Bhutan.

This checkpoint allows third-country nationals to enter and exit, making travel easier and potentially drawing more visitors to the region.

Since its inaugural yesterday, four Indian tourists have already entered Bhutan through the ICP.

The Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, welcomed the new ICP at Darranga, noting that it would significantly boost tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its efforts to promote greater connectivity in the region.

At the inauguration, Assam’s Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, emphasized the deep, unique bonds of cooperation and friendship between Bhutan and India. He highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, developing border infrastructure, and fostering closer ties between people of both nations. He also reiterated India’s commitment to expanding mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors.

Rinchen Loday, owner of the Phuentsho Yangkhor Hotel, Samdrup Jongkhar expressed optimism about the economic impact of the new ICP, anticipating a strong market recovery. “Our market has been down since COVID,” he said, and further added, “This move can be a game changer for us. We hardly even have local tourists in the region and are highly dependent on casual visitors from across the border. They help boost our market. With this, it will not only uplift our business but benefit the whole eastern part of the country.”

The owner of Druk Mountain Hotel in Samdrup Jongkhar reflected on the positive changes the ICP reopening could bring, stating, “The market situation before the pandemic was good, and since the reopening is a collaborative effort from both our side and the counterpart, this will make tourist entry and exit much easier. We had to cancel a few bookings due to delays in reopening, but we’re expecting business to pick up to pre-pandemic levels.”

Hemlal Sharma, CEO of Teem Travels Bhutan, explained the difficulties faced by tourists and operators before the ICP reopening, saying, “Our guests would have to return to Paro to reach Guwahati, India, as entry and exit through the Samdrup Jongkhar gate were very tough. We even had to book chartered flights from Trashigang to Guwahati, which ate up all our profits. Now that the gate has reopened, this will make things much easier for tourists as well as tour operators. Not only that, but eastern tourism will also see a major boost.”

He also mentioned that a group of 32 German tourists would soon be visiting eastern Bhutan, whereby, they will exit through the Samdrup Jongkhar ICP. He believes the easier travel will bring more international tourists to Bhutan, enhancing the region’s tourism industry and economy.

According to a source, approximately 45 tour operators are now planning for tourists to enter and exit the country through the newly opened ICP.

This development highlights the ICP’s potential to streamline travel and boost tourism across the region.