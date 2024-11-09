National Assembly look into increasing college admissions for class 12 graduates and eliminate forced ranking system among others

On 8th November, the National Assembly of Bhutan announced the agenda for the Second Session of the Fourth Parliament, which will begin on 14th November 2024 and conclude on 11th December 2024.

Several key issues are expected to be addressed during the Second Session, including the introduction and debate of important Bills, presentation of reports, and discussion of motions related to governance, taxation, and social welfare.

Among the Bills to be introduced are the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan, 2024, the Cattle Tax Exemption Bill of Bhutan, 2024, and the Parliamentary Entitlement (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan, 2024.

These Bills aim to address important issues in the taxation system, parliamentary privileges, and governance.

Additionally, the Prime Minister and the Minister for Environment and Natural Resources (MoENR) will present reports on two major motions. The Prime Minister will report on the review of the Royal Civil Service Commission’s MAX Moderation System, including a proposal to abolish the forced ranking system.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Khandu emphasized, “We plan to eliminate this system, as the bell curve system has not motivated civil servants; in fact, it has discouraged them even more.”

Lhakpa Tshering Tamang, the Chairperson of the Good Governance Committee (GGC), stated that this issue was raised during the Second Session of the Fourth Parliament, with a recommendation to phase out the forced ranking system.

He said, “We are not advocating for the complete removal of the MAX Moderation system, but under the current system, a forced ranking is implemented, where no matter how well an individual performs, a supervisor must categorize 5 percent of employees under the ‘Need Improvement’ category.”

The Chairperson of GGC further pointed out that if employees in the ‘Need Improvement’ category were provided with proper training and opportunities for development, the situation could be more constructive. However, he noted that such support has not been consistently provided.

The Minister for MoENR will present findings related to the inconvenience caused by electric wires and poles falling on farmlands, a recurring problem that affects rural communities.

In a joint sitting, the Public Accounts Committee will present its Performance Audit Report on the State Mining Corporation Limited, 2024, examining the performance and accountability of the state-owned enterprise.

Several ministers will also provide updates on resolutions passed during the First Session of the Fourth Parliament. These reports will cover issues such as the establishment of the Crop and Livestock Compensation Trust Fund, healthcare service improvements, and the need for a Constituency Development Grant.

Other key items on the agenda include recommendations from various Parliamentary committees. The Economic and Finance Committee will present suggestions on the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP), while the Women, Children, and Youth Committee will make recommendations on crime prevention and creating a safer society.

The Social and Cultural Committee will address the closure of the College of Language and Culture Studies in Taktse and its repurposing.

The House will also consider motions related to a Pension Act, amendments to the Pay Structure Reform Act of Bhutan, 202, and proposed changes to the Property Tax Act of Bhutan, 2022.

One of the more argumentative issues expected to be discussed is the Royal University of Bhutan’s decision to admit only 20 percent of Class XII graduates, leaving the remaining 80 percent without access to higher education.

Earlier, The Bhutanese highlighted a concern that only about 20 percent of the 8,823 students who passed the BHSEC exam in 2023 were accepted into colleges under the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB).

In response to why discussions about Class XII pass-outs were included in the motion for the second session, the Chairperson of the Social and Cultural Committee, Lhaba Lhaba, explained during the session of the Fourth Parliament that the aim is to increase the number of Class XII pass-outs who receive college admissions.

Lhaba Lhaba said, “Students who graduate from Class XII are in search of college admissions, but only 20 percent of them receive scholarships from the government. When including self-financed students, about 35 percent of students are enrolled in colleges.”

He added that every student desires to pursue higher education, and no student would want to drop out. He said, “However, the opportunity often depends on financial resources, which could be why many students, unable to afford further studies, drop out and do not pursue higher education.”

He emphasized, “We have put forward this motion with recommendations to ensure that more students have the opportunity to continue their education.”

The Social and Cultural Committee will present a resolution on this matter. As per the Rules of Procedure, Question Hour will be conducted every Tuesday and Friday, offering members the opportunity to raise issues with ministers and hold the government accountable.

Administrative matters raised by the Local Government during a preliminary meeting in October 2024 will also be reviewed and addressed during the session press conference on the second session of the Fourth Parliament of the National Assembly of Bhutan.