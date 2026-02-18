Indonesia eyes digital banking and trade collaboration with Bhutan

Share Facebook

In a move to transition bilateral relations, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Bhutan, Ina H Krisnamurthi, is calling for deeper collaboration through digital banking technology, educational scholarships, and increased participation in the Trade Expo Indonesia.

Ambassador Krisnamurthi said that she visited Bhutan three times and saw immense development each time. She pointed out that Bhutan-Indonesia bilateral reactions are new and the need for communication and collaboration is imperative for realizing both nations’ interests.

She said that she has been encouraging Bhutan to participate in the trade expo events conducted every year. So far, there hasn’t been any Bhutanese business or individual to attended the expo.

Furthermore, Ambassador Krisnamurthi said that bilateral relations between the two nations are relatively new and we are looking forward to improving them.

“This kind of discussion and meeting with the media is important so that we can understand each other well and so that we can understand what each of us wants,” said Her Excellency.

The Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) is an annual trade fair held in Indonesia every year. The expo mainly aims to boost Indonesian product exports through diversification of markets. It is a huge Business-to-business (B2B) platform enabling businesses to open access to bigger markets.

The 40th TEI saw a total transaction of USD 22.8 billion and the top products during the expo were mining products such as coal, natural resources, and palm oil products. The next TEI is scheduled to happen from 14-18th October 2026.

She said that a total of USD 15.4 million worth was exchanged between Bhutan and Indonesia. Therefore, we need more collaboration so that a concrete and pragmatic approach can be achieved.

She said, “The Trade Expo Indonesia is one of the largest trade expos in South Asia and it would be great if Bhutanese people would also come to be part of it. Maybe this year in October, businesses and markets in Bhutan can also explore the expo to see opportunities and potential.”

For now, the expo focuses on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), that is, food and beverages, household goods such as tissues and repellants in India and we believe that we could focus on that to bring into Bhutan as a first pragmatic step.

She also mentioned that they also need to introduce their banking system and technology to Bhutan, which will be helpful in advancing Bhutan’s existing banking system and may also benefit prospects for GMC in the future.

The Ambassador added, “When I came to present my credentials to His Majesty The King, he said that Bhutan must gear up to become a digital hub and that’s how I thought banking would be helpful.”

When asked about what her main objective was when she came to Bhutan, she answered, “My aim was, ‘how to move this relationship better?’ My objective was how we can help each other improve relations. We need more people-to-people connections and meetings to understand both of our needs better. We believe that we can improve the bilateral relations over the years.”

“In terms of economy, since you’re known as the happiest country in the world, that’s it. There’s no business. But now that there is a USD 15.4 million potential, why not give it a try? I bring business people so that Bhutan can improve its economy,” she added.

In terms of FDI in agriculture and consumer goods, Her Excellency said, “I’m looking for close collaboration of FDI from Indonesia in that field and at the same time, people communication including economic collaboration.”

She said that she is also looking at offering scholarships and programs in Indonesia for Bhutanese students and therefore, encourages Bhutanese youths and students to take up these opportunities when they come in the future so that both nations can take steps to learn about each other more.

Ambassador Krisnamurthi also mentions that GMC is a great plan for the future of Bhutan and mentions that one of her objectives is how both nations can help each other in realizing the grand dream. “It is a dream for the future and we are wondering about what GMC has to offer and how we can be part of it, the dream, the ambition?”