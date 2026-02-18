RUB colleges to finalize new courses aligned with market-ready jobs and 2026 intake

This year, a total of 7,218 Class 12 students passed the Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) examinations, making them eligible to pursue higher education in colleges both within and outside the country.

Stream-wise, Arts recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.46 percent, followed by Science at 75.68 percent and Commerce at 73.57 percent.

A total of 1,521 students from the Arts stream passed the examinations, while 2,088 students from Commerce successfully cleared them. The Science stream recorded the highest number of candidates, with 3,609 students qualifying for higher education opportunities across various academic programs.

In 2024, a total of 1,751 students were admitted to the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) colleges, including 1,373 students under government scholarships and 378 self-financed students. This is just 22.7 percent of the 7,710 Class 12 graduates that year.

For the Academic Year 2026, the RUB and its constituent colleges are introducing new academic programs, and reviewing their intake capacities to provide students with more opportunities to pursue higher education.

At Sherubtse College, seven programs will be offered in 2026, following the alignment and restructuring of its academic offerings over the years.

The total intake is expected to be around 270 students under both government scholarships and self-financed categories, along with six special scholarship slots.

The college said that no new programs will be introduced for the 2026 academic session, and the courses offered will remain the same as last year.

Sherubtse College once offered more than 10 programs. However, over time, several Arts and Humanities degrees, including BA in English, BA in Dzongkha and English, and BA in Population and Development, were phased out.

The restructuring was carried out as part of efforts to realign academic programs with national priorities and evolving labor market demands.

Many Arts and Humanities subjects were reduced, while programs considered more relevant to emerging job markets and employability were introduced and strengthened.

The College of Natural Resources (CNR) will admit about 187 students for the July 2026 intake. This year, the college is planning to introduce a new program called Mountain Agriculture. CNR is also planning to introduce additional new courses in 2027.

The Bhutanese reported that the College of Language and Culture Studies (CLCS) in Taktse, which had previously faced potential closure due to concerns over graduate unemployment and program relevance, is set to operate with new courses this year.

The reopening follows extensive consultations led by the Vice Chancellor of RUB.

CLCS will now be redesigned as a National Center to train students in preserving and promoting Bhutanese culture.

The college plans to offer five newly developed undergraduate programs, including BA degrees in Cultural Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Buddhist Psychology and Mindfulness, Bhutan Studies and Global Perspectives, Language and Heritage Studies, and History and Global Affairs, aligned with both national priorities and emerging career opportunities.

The college told this paper that there will not be any self-financed students. “These courses will be offered fully funded with an intake of around 150 students, which is 25-30 students per course.”

According to the college, the previous courses were phased out primarily due to limited job opportunities for graduates and the similarity of programs offered across colleges in Bhutan.

“It is mainly because of the job market and the overlap of courses, which makes it tougher for students to find employment. That is why these new courses are being introduced,” the college said.

Other colleges under the RUB are currently in the process of finalizing plans to introduce new courses for the upcoming academic year.

Colleges, such as the Jigme Namgyel Engineering College, are in the process of finalizing updates on new courses and intake, with announcements expected to be released later this month.

Bhutan has 10 colleges under the RUB and two affiliated colleges. However, out of 6,000-7,000 Class 12 pass-outs each year, only around 1,300 students secure admission to RUB colleges through government scholarships and self-funding, representing roughly 20 percent of all graduates.

Over the years, the overall intake has decreased as several programs, particularly in the Arts stream, have been phased out. The new courses introduced across colleges are designed to be market-ready, focusing on employability and skills aligned with current job opportunities.

The total intake for the 2026 academic year across all RUB colleges will be confirmed once each college finalizes its new courses and intake plans.