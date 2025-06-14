JDWNRH faces shortage of 544 staff

Share Facebook

Health Minister says efforts are underway to fill the gap and improve services

During the Parliament Question-Hour session, Khamdang-Ramjar MP, Namgay Dorji, raised concerns about the growing staff attrition at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH).

In response, the Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, revealed that the hospital is currently struggling with a critical shortage of medical personnel across several categories.

A total of 544 staff positions remains vacant, spanning both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Among these, 210 nursing positions are unfilled, with only 671 nurses currently in place against the approved strength of 871.

The shortage extends to specialist doctors, with only 116 of the 167 posts filled, leaving a gap of 51. There is also a shortfall of 3 general doctors, with 50 serving out of 53 approved posts.

In terms of other clinical staff, 484 out of 500 positions are filled, leaving 16 vacant. The non-clinical category faces the biggest numerical gap, with 264 positions unfilled out of the approved 1,756 posts, only 1,485 are currently in service.

While the hospital continues to function as the country’s top referral facility, the increasing attrition rate is placing immense pressure on the remaining staff, raising concerns about the quality and timeliness of healthcare delivery.

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk acknowledged these challenges and assured that efforts are underway to stabilize the workforce and restore service quality.

He said that there is a growing concern over nurses resigning. To address the growing nurse shortage, the Lyonpo said, “In discussion with the Khesar Gyalpo University, the ministry has planned to increase the intake of nursing.”

Lyonpo said that the nursing intake across institutions will be increased. This includes 69 students in BSc and Diploma Nursing at the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences, 96 at the Royal Thimphu College, 200 at the Apollo Bhutan Institute of Nursing, and 200 at the Arura Academy of Health Sciences, making a total of 565 nursing students in training.

The growing vacancies have been attributed to a combination of factors including resignations, overseas migration of skilled professionals and retirements.

These developments have led to heavier workloads and fatigue among remaining health workers, raising questions about long-term sustainability.

The Ministry of Health is also reviewing its retention strategies, expediting recruitment processes, and considering improved incentives for health workers.

However, with a shortfall of 544 staff shortages , the urgency to implement effective solutions remains high to ensure that JDWNRH can continue delivering critical healthcare services to the public without disruption.