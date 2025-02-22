JDWNRH to be upgraded into Multidisciplinary Super Specialty Hospital

Share Facebook

Coinciding with the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the establishment of the Multidisciplinary Super Specialty Hospital (MDSSH), which aims to provide advanced and specialized medical care within the country, reducing the need for overseas treatment and ensuring that all Bhutanese have access to high-quality healthcare.

The hospital will serve as a critical addition to Bhutan’s healthcare infrastructure, bringing specialized services closer to home for those in need of complex medical treatments, which is in alignment with the Royal Government of Bhutan’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s healthcare system and ensuring equitable access to quality medical services.

Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, clarified that the current JDWNRH will be upgraded and transformed into a super specialty hospital, catering to more specialized medical services. MDSSH will be a new, state-of-the-art facility built within the JDWNRH campus, designed to enhance healthcare capacity and meet the growing demands of Bhutan’s healthcare system.

MDSSH will include a 250-bed National Cancer Hospital, aimed at enhancing cancer treatment and care, providing patients with specialized services and improved outcomes. It will also feature a 400-bed Inpatient Department block designed to accommodate more patients and improve hospital efficiency.

Furthermore, an Outpatient Diagnostic Block will be equipped with the latest medical technologies, ensuring accurate diagnoses and efficient care for all patients. This comprehensive facility will address a broad range of healthcare needs, enhancing Bhutan’s capacity to provide advanced and specialized medical services.

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk emphasized the importance of JDWNRH, stating that it serves as the last line of defense for people from all 20 Dzongkhags.

“We know that JDWNRH has become old, but to renovate it, we cannot just shut it down,” Lyonpo said. “The only option is to renovate this hospital while ensuring we have a place to provide services. So, we discussed building a district hospital within the JDWNRH campus to improve healthcare access and capacity.”

Lyonpo said that the decision to build the district hospital within JDWNRH came about because people consider JDWNRH as the last line of defense, and may be reluctant to seek care if it were located elsewhere in Thimphu.

In discussions with the Cabinet, Lyonpo emphasized that this project is now one of the government’s priorities. “The aim is to build at least one high-quality hospital that can serve the growing healthcare needs of the population effectively,” said Lyonpo.

Lyonpo highlighted that JDWNRH is a national referral hospital, and is not meant solely for the people of Thimphu, but for all citizens from the 20 Dzongkhags.

Lyonpo emphasized that once the current JDWNRH is refurbished, its extensive infrastructure will be transferred to the new hospital, leaving the empty JDWNRH to be renovated into Thimphu General Hospital.

“We tend to forget that JDWNRH is a national referral hospital, not just a local hospital for Thimphu,” Lyonpo said. “For any patient to come here, they must be referred. So, if we establish a Thimphu District Hospital, JDWNRH can function properly as a referral hospital. From then on, the Thimphu population can seek general medical care at the Thimphu General Hospital, and for specialty care, they will be referred from there to JDWNRH.”

MDSSH project is expected to require multi-billion investments and is slated for completion within the 13th to 15th Five-Year Plans.

Due to its scale and complexity, the project will be carried out in multiple phases or packages to optimize resource allocation, minimize delays, and ensure the maintenance of high-quality standards throughout the development process. This phased approach will help streamline construction, maximize efficiency, and enable the timely delivery of specialized healthcare services.