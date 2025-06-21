Karmi Tongchoed for Air India crash victims

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A special prayer ceremony was held at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichodzong on 14 June 2025 in memory of the precious lives lost in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.

His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the prayer ceremony and lit a thousand butter lamps.

The Officiating Prime Minister, Chairman of the Royal Privy Council, the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, members of the diplomatic community, senior officials of the Royal Government, and officials of the Government of India attended the ceremony.

Their Majesties have conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India.