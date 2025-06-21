Government explores eco-friendly alternatives to traditional prayer flag practice

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The centuries-old Bhutanese tradition of hoisting 108 prayer flags for the deceased has come under fresh scrutiny for its environmental impact. During a recent session of the National Assembly (NA), the Member of Parliament (MP) from Nganglam Constituency, Lamdra Wangdi, questioned the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, on the ecological consequences of the practice, which involves cutting young trees and contributes to deforestation.

While acknowledging the cultural and spiritual value of the tradition, the MP raised concerns about its growing strain on Bhutan’s forests. He proposed a sustainable alternative by suggesting that gewogs be supported with reusable iron flagpoles, which would reduce the need to cut fresh trees for every ritual. He also asked whether the government had any concrete plans or budgetary support to promote this shift.

In response, the Lyonpo Gem Tshering admitted that the practice, though sacred, poses environmental challenges and could undermine Bhutan’s constitutional mandate of maintaining a minimum of 60% forest cover. He said the government recognizes the need to strike a balance between preserving cultural values and protecting the environment.

Lyonpo said forest officials would look into the reuse of old flagpoles as a first step to limit fresh tree felling. He also mentioned that sustainable harvesting through scientific thinning and sourcing wood from densely forested areas could help reduce environmental damage. The use of monopoles which are sturdy poles capable of holding multiple flags is also being encouraged to reduce the number of poles required per ritual.

Highlighting bamboo as a viable eco-friendly option, Lyonpo stated, “People don’t have to cut trees to make prayer flags, but the best thing is that we have bamboo, so people can use that also to make prayer flags.” Bamboo’s fast growth, durability, and regenerative nature make it a promising substitute for traditional wooden poles.

However, regarding the provision of iron poles, Lyonpo explained that the government would consider subsidies only after other strategies are explored and depending on the country’s fiscal capacity. He emphasized that while the government remains committed to upholding cultural traditions, it is equally focused on finding sustainable solutions through policy innovation and community involvement.

It was felt that sacred traditions can evolve to meet the demands of modern environmental responsibility without losing the spiritual essence.