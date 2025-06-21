Bhutan muscles into second place overall at South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Share Facebook

Sonam Phuntsho Ugyen Pema

Bhutan’s steady rise in the world of bodybuilding took a major leap forward this week as the country’s athletes delivered one of their strongest performances ever at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, securing second place overall in both the men’s and women’s team events. Hosted on home soil for the first time in 14 years, the championship brought together 67 athletes from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bhutan, transforming Thimphu’s Clock Tower Square into a packed arena of physical excellence and national pride.

While bodybuilding has long existed in Bhutan as a niche sport, it has gained considerable traction in recent years, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association (BBA) and a growing number of dedicated athletes. The country’s first major appearance in the South Asian bodybuilding scene dates back to the early 2000s, but it is only in the last decade that Bhutan has begun competing consistently at the regional level. This year’s championship proved that Bhutan is no longer an underdog but a real contender.

The host nation’s campaign started strong on Day One, with Bhutanese bodybuilders winning nine medals: four gold, two silver, and three bronze. Among the early highlights was Sonam Phuntsho, a 45-year-old competitor from Trashigang, who clinched gold in the Men’s Bodybuilding up to 65 kg category. His dedication was evident in every detail of his preparation. “Today, I am extremely excited. It feels like I am in heaven right now,” he said after his victory. “It was a tough competition, and I have made a lot of sacrifices. I have been on a strict diet, avoiding carbs, cutting down on salt, and even limiting water.”

Joining him in the winner’s circle were Dorji Norbu in the Men’s Bodybuilding up to 60 kg, Mahalal Rai in Athletic Physique up to 167 cm, and Dawa Tashi in Sports Physique up to 170 cm, all of whom captured gold. Bhutanese athletes also earned silver medals through Tandin Wangyel and Yasang Passang Dorji, while Tshering Passang Dorji, Karma Tshering, and Sumit Rai brought home bronzes.

Day Two was marked by the spotlight shifting to the women’s categories and Bhutanese female athletes seized the moment. Ugyen Pema led the charge, earning two gold medals in the Women’s Swimsuit Physique and Women’s Model Physique categories. Her double victory was a breakthrough moment not only for her but also for women’s bodybuilding in Bhutan, reflecting both the growing interest and increasing strength of female competitors in the sport.

At the end of both competition days, the final team standings put Bhutan firmly in second position overall in both divisions. In the Men’s Team Championship, Bhutan scored 495 points, trailing only India (850) and finishing well ahead of Pakistan (60). In the Women’s Team Championship, Bhutan earned 160 points, narrowly missing first place to India (170), and surpassing Nepal (85) for second.

In total, 11 Bhutanese athletes competed across three main men’s categories: Bodybuilding, Athletic Physique, and Sports Physique, completing ten out of twenty divisions on Day One and returning for the final events on Day Two.

The success, many athletes say, was built on months of strict training, personal discipline, and a strong sense of purpose. They also credited BBA, their families, and well-wishers across the country for their support. “I honestly didn’t expect to win the award,” said gold medalist Dorji Norbu, “I am truly happy and grateful to have received this medal. I would like to sincerely thank my sister and my brother-in-law for their constant support.”

The event not only highlighted Bhutan’s athletic ability but also helped promote bodybuilding as a viable sport among youth. With the championship now over and the medals counted, one thing is clear, Bhutan is no longer simply participating in South Asian bodybuilding. It is now proudly competing.

A massive congratulations is due for all participating nations, and a special cheer for Team Bhutan, for claiming second place overall in both men’s and women’s categories on home ground.