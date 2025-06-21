RSF report does not fully reflect Bhutan’s media reality: MoICE Minister

Share Facebook

During the recent Parliamentary session, Maenbi-Tshenkhar MP, Tempa Dorji, raised a question to the Minister of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) regarding Bhutan’s ranking in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Bhutan was placed at 152nd out of 180 countries, a significant drop from its 33rd position in 2022.

The MP referred to the report’s observations, which pointed to delays in the flow of information, challenges in accessing public information, and instances of self-censorship. The MP sought clarification on steps being taken to support the media sector.

In response, the MoICE Minister, Namgyal Dorji, stated that the RSF ranking does not fully reflect the actual situation of press freedom in Bhutan. He questioned how Bhutan could be ranked so low when journalists in the country can carry out their work without threats to their safety or lives, unlike in some other countries ranked higher, where journalists face serious risks and physical harm.

“The situation described in the RSF report about the condition of journalists doesn’t quite reflect the reality here,” Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said.

The Minister outlined several measures undertaken to support the media. Financial assistance amounting to Nu 4.90 million has been provided to six private newspapers as part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure operational continuity.

In addition, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed to streamline the dissemination of public information to the media, aiming to improve transparency and information flow.

The Minister also informed the House that the 2018 Information, Communications and Media Act is currently under review to align it with the changing needs of the media sector.

The Minister stated that Bhutan should not be placed so low in the global press freedom ranking, given the absence of systemic threats to journalists and restrictions on reporting.

He said Bhutan continues to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for media professionals, supported by institutional frameworks that uphold freedom of expression and access to information.

While acknowledging that financial sustainability is a genuine concern, especially as some media houses struggle to secure enough advertisements, MoICE Minister reiterated that such challenges do not justify the extent of the drop reflected in the RSF index.