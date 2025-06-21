Facing declining student enrolment, MoESD announces plans to rationalize schools across the country

Share Facebook

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Bumdeling-Jamkhar Constituency, Wangdi, raised concerns during the Question Hour Session of the National Assembly (NA) yesterday. He asked about the progress and future direction of Bhutan’s nationwide school rationalization initiative, which is being implemented under the 13th Five-Year-Plan.

The school rationalization effort comes in response to shifting demographics, such as declining birth rates and lower student enrollments, which have left many small and remote schools under-resourced and unsustainable.

MP Wangdi mentioned that according to the latest Annual Education Statistics, there are over 168,000 students enrolled in 566 schools nationwide, supported by nearly 9,000 teachers. However, with fewer students in certain areas, maintaining small schools has become inefficient and challenging.

The MP further said that the government has started merging smaller schools with larger institutions. So far, 18 Extended Classrooms (ECRs) and four small primary schools have already been consolidated. Additionally, 63 central schools are being upgraded, and 57 new model schools with modern infrastructure are planned to improve the overall learning environment.

The MP sought clarification on how many additional schools are planned for rationalization and the timeline for implementation. MP Wangdi also requested details on the specific criteria being used to determine which schools will be consolidated, upgraded, or converted into model institutions.

In response, the Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, said the country’s education sector is undergoing a major transition driven by demographic changes, particularly declining birth rates and reduced enrollment in rural and remote areas.

These trends have led to the underutilization of several schools, making them both financially and educationally unsustainable.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa explained that between 2022 and 2025, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) had already closed 22 ECRs and 9 primary schools due to low enrollment.

While the exact number of schools that will be rationalized moving forward is not yet determined, MoESD will be conducting detailed research and consultations with relevant stakeholders and the public to guide the process.

Lyonpo stressed that student enrollment numbers will be a key factor in determining whether a school qualifies for consolidation. She said schools with fewer than 20 students in total will be considered for rationalization, while primary schools with fewer than 50 students may also be reviewed.

However, schools located in geopolitically sensitive areas will be exempt from this process. The Education Minister assured that it will not be implemented immediately, but carefully, based on clear data, and with consideration for the needs of the communities involved.

Lyonpo added that schools identified for consolidation are generally equipped with boarding facilities, complete infrastructure, and adequate teaching staff. She emphasized that consolidating schools is essential for long-term sustainability.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said, “Bhutan currently operates 313 primary schools, of which 114 have fewer than 500 students, and maintaining such a large number of small schools imposes a significant financial burden on the education system.”

Lyonpo also referred to a Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) directive from 2019, which recommends categorizing schools into two types: PP–12 and Classes 7–12. Moreover, in line with the 2022 Education Policy, MoESD is prioritizing the rationalization of schools with fewer than 100 students.

Lyonpo concluded that the aim of the rationalization initiative is not to close the door to education, but to improve the quality of learning while ensuring more efficient use of financial, human, and physical resources.