Lives at risk without bridge access: MP appeals for Badina Bailey bridge and Chukha-Dagana road inclusion

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

During the National Assembly’s Question Hour session on 17th June 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP), Pempa, from the Bongo-Chapcha Constituency made an urgent appeal for the construction of Bailey bridges at Badina before the onset of the monsoon season.

MP Pempa highlighted that residents of Getana and Bongo gewogs continue to endure severe hardships during summer, particularly during medical emergencies when road access is cut off due to heavy rains and landslides.

“Many lives have been lost because of delayed access to healthcare due to the lack of proper bridges. Every year, during the monsoon, these communities are cut off. The only available option for transport is helicopter service, which is very expensive and unaffordable for most villagers,” he says.

As a result, students miss school, patients are unable to reach hospitals, and government officials face difficulty delivering essential services.

He said that two schools, three educational institutions, and multiple government offices are directly affected by the lack of reliable road connectivity.

“How much longer must these people suffer in silence? They are risking their lives for something as basic as safe road access. During the 10th, 11th, and 12th Five-Year Plans, the government spent large amounts of money on temporary solutions such as home pipes. These have not solved the problem.”

He urged for an immediate action before more lives are lost and said that he had to ask this question after the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport failed to update on the progress despite his several attempts.

In response, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bdr Gurung, shared that the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) has prioritized the improvement of the Getana Dzongkhag Road, with implementation scheduled for the second phase of the FY 2025–2026.

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung shared that in case of a permanent bridge, a vented culvert has already been constructed using monsoon restoration funds, and the ministry is confident it will adequately handle water flow during peak monsoon conditions.

Further, to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety, the department has been monitoring the conditions.

In addition, the MP sought clarity on the status and future commitment for the Chhukha Getana–Dagana Dorona Road project, emphasizing that the road serves as a critical lifeline connecting people to schools, hospitals, markets, and livelihood opportunities.

Lyonpo shared that the project has been included as an inter-dzongkhag road priority in the 13th Five-Year Plan. The government has proposed the project for inclusion under Government of India’s Project Tied Assistance funding.

He shared that a joint feasibility study conducted in March 2025 by the DoST, Chhukha Dzongkhag Administration, and local government identified a preferred alignment of approximately 90.41 kilometers, comprising 59.34 km of new road and 30.57 km of existing farm road.

The alignment, which spans in altitudes between 1,031m and 3,694m, will require construction of nine bridges. The estimated cost for building the road to Secondary National Highway standard is Nu 3.6 billion.

However, the project still requires detailed surveys, environmental assessments, and a full Detailed Project Report (DPR), after which the final cost and road length will be confirmed.