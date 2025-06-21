Millet and quinoa farming thrive in remote village of Chukha

Share Facebook

In Zamsa village under Bongo Gewog, Chukha, farmers are making notable progress in millet and quinoa farming with growing institutional support and improved technologies. Traditionally reliant on millet cultivation, the community continues to grow five varieties of foxtail millet and two types of finger millet crops well suited to the terrain, climate, and food traditions of the area. In recent years, quinoa has been introduced as an intercrop to diversify production and improve nutrition. The introduction of quinoa is seen as a strategy to increase resilience, generate income, and promote food security in one of Chhukha’s more remote farming areas.

The Chukha Dzongkhag Agriculture Sector is working closely with national agencies to provide technical support, post-harvest tools, and improved market access. Through its involvement in the Neglected and Underutilized Species (NUS) project under the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), the National Biodiversity Centre (NBC) coordinated the supply of a Japanese multi-mill to the farmers of Zamsa. This machine is enabling local processing of quinoa and millet, allowing farmers to create higher-value products and reduce reliance on raw grain sales. The National Center for Organic Agriculture (NCOA) has also extended support to ensure sustainable cultivation methods aligned with organic farming principles.

Farmers have received power tillers to reduce labor constraints and improve land preparation. These machines are expected to enhance productivity and encourage cultivation on more land. To further ease harvesting challenges, a multi-crop thresher funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Food Security and Agriculture Productivity Project (FSAPP) has been provided to improve post-harvest processing, reduce crop loss, and save time during the busy harvest period. However, one of the persistent issues in the village is human-wildlife conflict, which often results in damage to crops. To address this, the Dzongkhag Administration, in collaboration with the Gewog Office, is preparing to install electric and barbed wire fencing around farms to protect crops from animals and reduce losses.

Efforts are also underway to improve market linkages, with the dzongkhag connecting farmers to buyers in Thimphu and other urban areas. By strengthening these connections, the farmers are able to sell directly and avoid intermediaries, increasing the returns they receive from their produce. There are plans to explore millet and quinoa-based value added products for niche markets.

Although many gains have been made, farmers and officials acknowledge that challenges remain. Labor shortages, transport issues, and the need for continued capacity building are slowing the full potential of millet and quinoa cultivation. Despite this, Zamsa’s progress reflects the potential of combining traditional farming knowledge with scientific expertise and coordinated government support. With continued investment, the village is on track to become a model for sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in Bhutan’s rural and remote regions.