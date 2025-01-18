Low Mathematics performance in BHSEC results raises concerns

Share Facebook

The latest Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) results reveal a significant disparity in subject-wise performance, with Mathematics emerging as a persistent challenge for students.

According to the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA), the pass rates for English and Dzongkha stand in the 90s percentage. In contrast, Business Mathematics records a 30.55%, Accountancy (Commerce stream) at 20.96%, and Mathematics (Science stream) at 67.35%.

Education Minister Yeezang De Thapa acknowledged the slight improvement in Mathematics performance compared to last year, but she noted that the progress remains insignificant.

“Students do not seem to give much importance to Mathematics; they treat it as a secondary subject,” said Lyonpo Yeezang, and further said, “Many believe that merely passing is sufficient, which could be the reason for their lack of commitment to the subject.”

Addressing concerns on the recruitment of foreign teachers to strengthen STEM education, Lyonpo emphasized that educational transformation takes time. “Even if these teachers are making efforts, the education sector cannot witness drastic changes within just one or two years. While the recruitment may have caused discontent among local teachers, our priority remains to provide students with quality education from experienced educators,” said Lyonpo.

Director of the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), Tashi Namgyel, pointed out that Mathematics is often perceived as one of the most challenging subjects in Bhutan. “There is a deep-rooted social stereotype that Mathematics is inherently difficult,” he said. However, he assured that the curriculum has improved in recent years to address these concerns.

He also emphasized the need for students to change their mindset towards Mathematics and approach the subject with confidence and curiosity.

The Director also stated that the marginal improvement in Mathematics performance is largely attributed to students’ perception of the subject. “Math is undeniably a difficult subject, but we are working to enhance student performance by improving the curriculum, teaching methodologies, and integrating innovative platforms, which allows students to engage with interactive, individualized learning,” he said. “We are also assessing its impact on students’ learning, particularly in Mathematics.”

The ministry is also exploring the alternative approaches to provide students with innovative learning opportunities. Tashi Namgyel highlighted a noteworthy initiative in Punakha, where 37 top-performing Bhutanese Mathematics students are being mentored by Olympiad participants, equipping them with advanced problem-solving skills.

Despite skepticism surrounding the impact of foreign teachers, he reiterated that educational reforms take time to materialize. “It hasn’t been many years since these interventions were introduced. While there are capable teachers in Bhutan, the goal is to supplement existing expertise with global best practices,” Tashi Namgyel stated.

He said that MoESD remains committed to implementing a consultative and multi-pronged approach to strengthen Mathematics education. The sustained efforts, coupled with innovative learning strategies, are crucial in transforming students’ performance in the subject over time.

MoESD believes that through perseverance, structured interventions, and a shift in perspective towards Mathematics, Bhutanese students can gradually excel in the subject and improve national academic performance as a whole.