MICE allowed for five nights as groups start coming in

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In late January,2024 the Department of Tourism announced that to promote MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition) tourism in Bhutan, there will be SDF waiver to MICE participants for 4 nights not including the travel dates to the venues, including the arrival and departure dates.

However, it was never implemented as it was found that the Department of Immigration website was not able to incorporate this as its SDF waiver system was only for officials visiting and no proper SOP had been developed. There was also a problem of the system.

In between there were efforts to increase the number of nights to 6 or 7 not including the arrival and departure dates.

MICE is finally here with the June 2024 guidelines giving a total of 5 nights including the arrival and departure dates.

A maximum of 5 nights SDF waiver can be granted to all participants per event, including travel days. The idea is that the attendees will pay the SDF to extend their stay in Bhutan and enjoy the destination as a tourist.

The SDF waiver can be granted to only the participant; meaning that the partners, children and friends are not entitled to an SDF waiver. Proof of ID of the participants will be required at the time of application

The minimum group size to qualify as a MICE event is fifteen participants. This includes speakers, panellists and other resources.

All MICE events must be organized or hosted by a Depart of Tourism (DoTr) certified Bhutanese Tour Operator or Bhutanese Hotel.

The event must be approved by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment and Department of Tourism will conduct spot checks to ensure the SDF waiver for MICE is used or applied as per the stated purpose.

A summary of the event including the outcomes and photographs must be submitted by the organizing partner to DoTr ASAP and within a maximum timeframe of one month) following the departure date of the guests, otherwise the full SDF of the participants will be levied on the organizing partner.

DoTr must be given access by the organizer anytime to monitor MICE events.

If an organizer is discovered to have strayed from the planned itinerary or misused the MICE waiver for other purposes, they will face penalties, which may include the revocation of their license, a suspension from opening another business for a period of 24 months, requirement to pay the full SDF for all participants, among other possible penalties.

To be eligible for the MICE SDF waiver, the meeting, conference, or exhibition aspect of the event should span at least two full days. These can be distributed over various days; for instance, events structured as half-day meetings coupled with half-day tourist activities are permissible, provided the total encompasses at least two full days of meetings or workshops.

All existing tourism-related rules and regulations will still apply. For instance, a guide will be required to accompany the group.

The participants will be required to process for route permit wherever applicable.

A post-event report including the outcomes and photographs must be submitted by the TO or Hotel to the DoTr within one month of the departure date of the guests. This report should include information on attendance, the projected economic impact in Bhutan, key outcomes, and feedback from the participants.

There are already 2 to 3 MICE groups in Bhutan under the above rules.