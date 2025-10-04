MoESD introduces reforms to improve Mathematics learning for students with disabilities

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The National Education Assessment (NEA) 2024, Grade III and VI Report revealed a significant performance gap for children with disabilities, particularly in Mathematics.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is rolling out comprehensive reforms to provide more inclusive educational support and enhance learning outcomes.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa acknowledged the findings and emphasized the need for targeted interventions.

“To address this, the ministry is adapting curricula and providing accessible learning materials in multiple formats such as Braille, large print, audio, and digital versions with accessibility features,” Lyonpo said.

Teachers are being equipped with expanded in-service training on inclusive pedagogy, differentiated instruction, and the use of assistive technologies, including specific modules on teaching Mathematics to learners with diverse needs.

Special Educational Needs (SEN) focal teachers and resource units are being strengthened to support individualized education plans, classroom accommodations, and targeted numeracy interventions.

These efforts are further complemented by collaborations with health professionals and international agencies to provide interventions in areas such as speech, language, and neurodiversity.

MoESD is also investing in infrastructure and assistive technology, upgrading SEN units and resource rooms, and piloting digital tools designed for learners with disabilities.

Advanced studies through the Master’s program in Inclusive Education at Paro College of Education, alongside immersion and exchange opportunities, are helping build a pool of specialists and spread best practices across schools.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa highlighted the commitment to sustainability, saying Nu 100 million has been allocated under the 13th Five-Year Plan for capacity building in inclusive education, supported by policy reforms to ensure fair and inclusive assessment.

Collectively, these measures are designed to close the learning gap, and ensure that students with disabilities have equitable access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive academically.