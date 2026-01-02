MoESD rolls out nationwide winter programs to keep students engaged beyond the classroom

Share Facebook

With schools closed for the winter break, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has rolled out a wide range of structured programmes across the country to ensure that students and youth remain actively engaged beyond the classroom.

Rather than viewing the winter break as idle time, the ministry has positioned the holidays as an opportunity to promote physical fitness, leadership, resilience and positive social engagement among young people.

A major focus of the winter initiatives is sports development. Around 500 students from 53 secondary schools are participating in the 17th National School Games, which is being held in Sarpang from 24th to 28th December. In addition, MoESD, in collaboration with the Bhutan Football Federation, is organizing U16 and U19 football championships for both boys and girls.

The U19 regional championships are scheduled from 3rd to 7th January 2026, across seven regions, engaging around 756 students. This will be followed by the U19 national championships in Thimphu from 15th to 30th January involving 252 students. The U16 national championship will take place during the same period, with boys’ matches hosted in Tsirang and girls’ matches in Gelephu, engaging about 765 students.

Beyond sports, the ministry is placing strong emphasis on leadership and values education. Around 150 Class V students from schools across the country will attend a two-week Nachung Leadership Training in Dagana from 25th January to 7th February 2026. Similarly, 150 outstanding scout students are undergoing a three-week leadership training in Sarpang from 25th December to 17th January 2026.

Addressing the psychosocial well-being of young people, MoESD is also implementing the Winter Youth Resilience Development Program. This 15-day intervention targets 360 vulnerable youth and is being supported by 60 school counsellors across six national centres. The program follows a holistic approach under the theme “Awakening the Goodness Within,” with a strong emphasis on positive behavioural change and post-program follow-up.

Youth centers across the country are also playing a key role in winter engagement. The Winter Engagement Program at the Thimphu Youth Center is being conducted from 22nd December 2025 to 11th January 2026, engaging 50 children and youth with the support of 26 youth volunteers. Earlier, an Engagement Explorer Programme was organised at the same centre from 2nd -10th December benefiting 52 participants with assistance from eight volunteers.

In addition, a training on Comprehensive Sexuality Education is being provided to 26 youth participants, including out-of-school youth, facilitated by trained Y-PEER members. A Chess Program is also planned across 13 youth centers from mid-January to early February. Meanwhile, a winter youth engagement program is currently underway at 12 youth centers from 19th December 2025 to 24th January 2026, engaging an average of 50 to 60 participants at each center with the support of 15 to 20 youth volunteers.

Through these coordinated winter initiatives, the MoESD is ensuring that students and youth across the country spend their winter break in a productive, enriching and meaningful way, reinforcing holistic development even when schools are closed.