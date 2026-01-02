MoH plans to strengthen cancer treatment facilities to reduce patient referrals abroad

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is exploring ways to strengthen cancer care in Bhutan, including the possibility of expanding radiation therapy services within the country.

When asked about the future of the unit, the Director of National Medical Services, Dr Kuenzang Wangdi, said that the previous contract with the vendor has been terminated. “However, the vendor has expressed interest in continuing dialogue, which remains under discussion,” he said.

Moreover, MoH has begun preparations for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed Multi-Disciplinary Super-Specialty Hospital, which will include a 250-bed Cancer Hospital.

Dr Kuenzang Wangdi said, “Subject to the DPR’s findings, the Cancer Hospital will be equipped with advanced radiation technologies, thereby minimizing the need for patient referrals abroad and enhancing treatment outcomes within the country.”

According to MoH, this initiative will help patients to access modern treatment domestically without the burden of international referrals.