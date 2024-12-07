MoIT minister says Thimphu Structure Plan phase one underway

Share Facebook

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), during the 10th Meet-the-Press session shared that the ministry has started work on Phase One of the Thimphu Structure Plan (TSP).

These projects include renovations to the Clock Tower and its surrounding area, mobility improvements along Norzin Lam, and the development of the Science, Technology and Innovation Park (STIP) at the Olakha workshop areas.

Conceptual designs and renovation plan for the Clock Tower and the surrounding area are already completed by the Department of Human Settlement (DHS), in collaboration with the Thromde.

Detailed engineering and construction drawings will be initiated and completed in the fiscal year 2024-2025, allowing construction to proceed.

The Norzin Lam mobility improvement plan, with its detailed engineering drawings and designs has been finalized. DHS is currently exploring funding through the World Bank’s Bhutan Green Transport Project (BGTP).

For the STIP project, the government is identifying relocation sites for existing workshops. Funding has been secured to prepare site briefs and an action plan, with detailed planning by the DHS to follow in the next fiscal year.