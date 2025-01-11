Overall crime reduced in 2024 compared to 2023

Share Facebook

As per the statistics from Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) overall crime has reduced in the year 2024 compared to 2023.

2024 recorded 2,153 crime cases where as in 2023 2,352 cases were recorded.

According to 2024 crime stats, Division wise the highest recorded cases were Thimphu Division XI with 692 cases, followed by Division III Phuntsholing with 263 cases, Division V Gelephu with 236 cases, Division I Paro with 202 cases and Division XII Wangdue with 146 cases.

Concurrently, lowest recorded cases were Division XIII Bumthang with 34 cases, Division XIV Trashi Yangtse with 43 cases, Division IX Trashigang with 50 cases and Division VII Trongsa with 52 cases.

Top five crimes recorded as of 2024 were offence of substance abuse with 1,512 cases, battery with 519 cases, Domestic Violence (DV) with 428 cases, Larceny (theft of persoal property) with 259 cases and illicit trafficking of NDPS and cannabis with 243 cases.

Subsequently, top five crimes recorded as of 2023 were offence of substance abuse with 1,571 cases, battery with 491 cases, DV with 415 cases, illicit trafficking of NDPS and cannabis with 322 cases and larceny with 287 cases.

Child molestation saw an increase of 18 cases with 39 cases in 2024 and 21 cases in 2023.

Comparing the two years data, battery saw an increase of 28 cases, DV with an increase of 13 cases, voluntary manslaughter with an increase of 8 cases with 12 cases in 2024 and 4 cases in 2023, and theft of service also saw an increase of 8 cases with 23 cases in 2024 and 15 cases in 2023.

Further, deceptive practice saw a decline of 43 cases with 98 cases in 2024 and 141 cases in 2023, larceny saw a decline of 28 cases, rape of a child above 12 years of age saw a decline of 23 cases with 53 cases in 2024 and 76 cases in 2023, burglary saw a decline of 17 cases with 202 cases in 2024 and 219 cases in 2023, and obstruction of lawful authority saw a decline of 16 cases with 4 cases in 2024 and 20 cases in 2023.

Colonel Passang Dorji, Deputy Chief of Police, Crime and Operations Department, RBP Headquarter said that the rise in reported domestic violence (DV) cases is because of increased public awareness campaigns.

In 2024, RBP headquarter has sensitized 21,596 individuals. This includes schools, colleges, RBP, RBA and other agencies and divisions sensitized 22,348 individuals.

In 2023, RBP headquarter conducted sensitization programs for 15,556 individuals and divisions for 12,665 individuals.