PM Advocates Private Sector or Corporate Approach to Governance and Economic Growth

During the Meet the Press, when asked how the Diamond Strategy would bring transformative changes to the country’s governance and economy particularly in fostering a private sector-friendly system and ensuring a facilitative bureaucracy, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a fundamental shift in approach. He called for adopting a corporate CEO’s mindset to drive economic transformation, aligning with His Majesty The King’s vision of achieving a unified “One Country, One System.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that for the government to succeed, a shift in mindset and operations is essential, moving away from traditional bureaucracy toward a results-oriented, corporate-like approach from now on.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the establishment of the Gelephu Mindfulness City is a significant step initiated by His Majesty The King, emphasizing the responsibility of every citizen to ensure its success.

He said, “It is worrisome if other dzongkhags cannot match the pace of Gelephu Mindfulness City. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every one of us to do our work with efficiency and deliver great results.”

He emphasized that to develop the economy and provide quality services to the people, it is crucial to change the way operations are conducted and adopt a private-sector or corporate approach.

The Prime Minister revealed that the Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) would lead this transformation operating like private corporations.

“We are looking at how the private sector and corporations carry out results-oriented work, how they identify their outcomes, and how they work quickly to achieve those outcomes. That is how we will approach our tasks,” he said.

The transition to a corporate-like operational model will gradually extend to other ministries and agencies, with the Department of Tourism identified as a priority.

“The Department of Tourism must operate like a private corporation as soon as possible to fully reap the benefits of tourism. It will benefit the country and the economy. Most importantly, we can create employment opportunities,” he said.

Similarly, GovTech, the government’s technology agency, will also adopt a corporate model to ensure efficiency and innovation in service delivery.

The Prime Minister said that at a recent Executive Forum of the Royal Civil Service Commission, he urged Dzongdas to propose initiatives aimed at transforming their districts into entrepreneurial hubs.

“If they are good, I will support these initiatives,” he said.

He said that once the private sector and corporate approach is fully adopted, it will ensure timely services to both businesses and citizens, fostering economic growth and development.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of accountability within the civil service.